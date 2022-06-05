When you go to someone’s house for a summer cookout and are craving a cold beverage, the usual suspects are typically available ... soda, beer, wine, maybe a cocktail or two. But the rarer, more exciting option is a frozen beverage.
Unfortunately, most traditional counter blenders aren’t powerful enough to perfect that smooth, refreshing characteristic that most frozen drinks at restaurants and bars tend to have. Luckily, though, there is an easy fix for that: Getting your own frozen drink blender.
If you’re interested in being the most sought-after house on the block for a good party and a great drink, here are five of the best-selling blenders from Walmart for frozen margaritas, daiquiris and other drinks.
HuffPost receives a share from retailers on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.