A retro-style option for less than $50

It can be tempting to get the most elaborate, fancy frozen drink maker, but there are more affordable, simpler options, too. While this one doesn’t have quite the same level of positive reviews as some of the more expensive versions, it would be a great option if you only plan on using it a handful of times per year. It may feel cheaper, as one reviewer points out, but it still produces a good drink: “I was surprised that this machine really grinds the ice well enough for margaritas. The parts are plastic and feel toy like. I thought that there was no way it would make anything. I was wrong.”