Margot Robbie once hatched a fiendish plan to scare off a childhood babysitter she was less than fond of.

The “Barbie” star gave a glimpse into her mischievous side in an interview released Thursday by BBC Radio 2, where she remembered her very dramatic reaction to having a beloved babysitter replaced.

“We got a new babysitter and I wanted my old babysitter back, Talia, who was like 16 and I thought she was so cool,” she said. “And then we got this much older lady in and I was just not happy about it.”

Upset with her new caretaker, Robbie refused to take a bath. When that made the babysitter “cranky,” the little girl set out for revenge, she shared.

Margot Robbie attends the London premiere of "Barbie" on July 12, 2023. via Associated Press

“I thought, ‘I’m gonna show you,’” the “I, Tonya” actor said. “And so I got a big kitchen knife and the ketchup and I sprawled out naked on the tiles, covered myself in ketchup and put the kitchen knife and I waited for like 45 minutes for her to find me.”

The eventual reaction was “worth the wait,” according to Robbie, who said the babysitter ran screaming from the house.

The two-time Oscar nominee is ready to remind everyone of their childhood days when the “Barbie” movie hits theaters Friday.

Box office hawks predict the film could rake in as much as $90 million in the domestic market over the weekend.