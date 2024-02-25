Margot Robbie's SAG Awards Ensemble Is Her Most Dramatic 'Barbie' Look To Date

Margot Robbie brought big “Barbie” energy to the red carpet of the Screen Actors Guild Awards on Saturday.
Stunning in a sculptural Schiaparelli design, the star looked equal parts playful and chic.
Her strapless black minidress was accented by billowing pink taffeta, which wrapped around her waist and over her shoulder, with a train following from her hip.
To complement her look, Robbie rocked shiny blonde waves and went with a flushed glow for makeup.
Having missed out on an Oscar nomination, Saturday’s SAG Awards were really Robbie’s time to shine.
She’s competing against Annette Bening, Lily Gladstone, Carey Mulligan and Emma Stone in the Best Lead Female Actor category.
Robbie has been crafting her Barbie-core looks with the help of stylist Andrew Mukamal.
Last July, at the premiere of “Barbie” in London, the “Suicide Squad” actor revealed how she and Mukamal imagined her looks with diehard fans of the doll in mind.
“We’re finding Barbie references from decades past and just doing it really for the big Barbie fans out there, people who are actually collecting those Barbies,” she told People. “We’re hoping to get them excited.”
