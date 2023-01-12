Marjorie Taylor Greene Acts Like She Forgot About Dr. Dre

Greene, who slammed Dr. Dre’s music in response to news about the letter, used the artist’s 1999 song in a Twitter video meant to recognize House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), who was elected speaker after 15 rounds of voting last week.

But the Republican appears to musically be onto the next episode as Stefan Passantino — an attorney from former President Donald Trump’s White House — wrote in a letter that Greene’s legal team got the message from Dr. Dre.

“On behalf of Congresswoman Greene, please be advised that no further use of [Dr. Dre’s] copyright will be made by a political committee or via social media outlet she controls,” the letter said.

It’s time to begin.. and they can’t stop what’s coming. pic.twitter.com/NoCNg3ujAT — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) January 9, 2023

TMZ previously reported that Dr. Dre’s lawyer, Howard King, wrote in the cease-and-desist letter that the artist would never give Greene permission “to broadcast or disseminate any of his music.”

“I don’t license my music to politicians, especially someone as divisive and hateful as this one,” Dr. Dre said in a message to TMZ.