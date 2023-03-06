What's Hot

Lynyrd Skynyrd's Last Surviving Original Member Dead At 71

Pete Buttigieg Takes Down Trump For Ripping East Palestine Visit

Pete Davidson, Chase Sui Wonders Involved In Beverly Hills Car Crash: Police

Kari Lake Campaign Says She Wouldn't Be Trump's VP For The Most Absurd Reason

The Most Common Long COVID Symptoms Doctors Are Seeing Right Now

In Selma, Biden Says Voting Rights Remain Under Attack

NYC Mayor Defends Comments Rejecting Separation Of Church And State

Trailblazing Transgender Lawmaker Georgina Beyer Dies At 65

‘Stranger Things’ Star Joseph Quinn Gives ‘Honest Answer’ For Eddie Munson Return

Mike Pompeo Makes Stunning Observation About Donald Trump On Fox News

Stationmaster Charged In Greece Train Crash That Killed 57

Hakeem Jeffries Sees No Sign Police Vetted Jan. 6 Footage McCarthy Gave Tucker Carlson

SportsslaveryTexas TechMark Adams

Texas Tech Basketball Coach Mark Adams Suspended For Slavery Comment To Player

The coach's "slaves serving their masters" remark got him suspended before the Red Raiders play in their conference tournament, the school said.
AP

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech suspended coach Mark Adams on Sunday over “an inappropriate, unacceptable, and racially insensitive comment” he made to a player.

Athletic director Kirby Hocutt said he was made aware of the incident Friday and issued a written reprimand before deciding to suspend Adams to investigate further.

The incident occurred in a meeting between Adams and a player, who wasn’t identified, the school said in a news release.

“Adams was encouraging the student-athlete to be more receptive to coaching and referenced Bible verses about workers, teachers, parents, and slaves serving their masters,” the statement said. “Adams immediately addressed this with the team and apologized.”

Texas Tech basketball Mark Adams is in hot water for a bible reference about slaves serving their masters in trying to encourage a player to listen more.
Texas Tech basketball Mark Adams is in hot water for a bible reference about slaves serving their masters in trying to encourage a player to listen more.
John E. Moore III via Getty Images

The school didn’t immediately say who would fill in for Adams as coach for the Big 12 Tournament. Texas Tech (16-15, 5-13 Big 12) is the ninth seed and plays West Virginia on Wednesday night in Kansas City, Missouri.

The 66-year-old Adams is in in his second season. He replaced Chris Beard, who left to coach Texas, his alma mater. Beard was fired this season by the Longhorns after he was charged in a felony domestic violence case; prosecutors later dropped the charge.

The Red Raiders made the Sweet 16 in Adams’ first season but started 0-8 in the Big 12 this season. The team’s hopes for a fifth consecutive trip to the NCAA Tournament are slim.

Related

slaveryTexas TechMark Adams
Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Popular in the Community