“Star Wars” actor Mark Hamill has finally found some common ground with Donald Trump.

On Tuesday, the screen legend and longtime Trump critic remarked on a video clip of the former president speaking at a campaign stop in Clive, Iowa.

In it, Trump says, “I am willing to go to jail if that’s what it takes for our country to win and become a democracy again.”

Hamill was more than happy for that to occur.

“On this issue you have my complete & unqualified support,” he wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

On this issue you have my complete & unqualified support. 👍 https://t.co/pCIt7LWD0l — Mark Hamill (@MarkHamill) October 17, 2023

Trump had made the comment Monday while complaining about a narrow gag order imposed by the judge overseeing his 2020 election subversion case in Washington.

The order prohibits Trump, the leading contender for the GOP’s 2024 presidential nomination, from attacking court staff members, prosecutors or witnesses involved with the case.

Prosecutors said they requested the limited measure to protect the integrity of the case and jury pool.

