That’s because his opinion article failed to mention that he had gone on many of the same excursions that have led to the scandal over Thomas’ failure to disclose the trips hosted by the businessman and his possible conflicts of interest.

Mark Paoletta posted the piece Thursday on the conservative National Review’s website under the headline “Justice Thomas Acted Properly and Was Not Required to Disclose His Trips.”

In the article, Paoletta, who was general counsel of the Office of Management and Budget during the Trump administration, claims that Thomas did everything properly when it comes to disclosure, even though the allegations were considered serious enough to have them referred to a federal panel that oversees financial disclosure laws.

Justice Thomas Acted Properly and Was Not Required to Disclose His Trips https://t.co/Yh9kVMtptL — Mark Paoletta (@MarkPaoletta) April 27, 2023

Although Paoletta’s article notes that he is friends with Thomas, worked on his 1991 Senate confirmation, co-edited a book on him and represented Ginni Thomas in the House select committee’s Jan. 6 investigation, there is one thing he didn’t disclose that is putting him on the social media hot seat.

Paoletta didn’t mention that he was on the same trips with Thomas and Crow that raised eyebrows when ProPublica wrote about them earlier this month.

So a funny thing happened when he posted the op-ed on Twitter: A lot of people showed up with receipts.

Mark Paoletta failed to disclose that he joined Justice Thomas on these trips https://t.co/dEZMy19bkl https://t.co/slhgE9AkJ9 — Zachary Pleat (@zpleat) April 27, 2023

This you chumming around with the guy you’re sticking up for? pic.twitter.com/aQVMabP10T — Morgan Cameron Ross (@Morgan_C_Ross) April 27, 2023

This is as succinct a rebuttal as I can imagine. https://t.co/gfb92NAEjc — Philip Bump (@pbump) April 27, 2023

hey can i ask about whether you have perhaps, a conflict of interest pic.twitter.com/ZWtDFbLVZl — Rev. Poppy Haze (@poppy_haze) April 27, 2023

Breaking: Reporter that got free expensive vacations says getting free expensive vacations is ok. — George Kane (@tweetingiswrong) April 27, 2023

"We Bought This Court Fair And Square" pic.twitter.com/RmMOVjim6d — Johnny McNulty (parody of former self) (@JohnnyMcNulty) April 27, 2023

Did you get a copy of the Clarence Thomas painting you're featured in? — Gabe Ortíz (@TUSK81) April 27, 2023

A guy who is a partner at a firm that brags that it's "handled hundreds of U.S. Supreme Court proceedings at both the certiorari and merits stages..." probably shouldn't try to bring attention to the fact that he's gone on high-priced, undisclosed vacations with a SCOTUS justice. https://t.co/WSNh0D9HXd pic.twitter.com/qGeIArNxRG — Kevin Baum (@kevinbaum013) April 27, 2023

Paoletta’s tweet did inspire one person to make a wish.

If there is any justice in this world, this will be the most ratio'd tweet of all time. — Clue Heywood (@ClueHeywood) April 27, 2023