Marsai Martin racked up a number of 2020 NAACP Image Awards at the show’s awards dinner held in Hollywood, California, on Friday night.
The “Black-ish” star earned four wins: Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture and Outstanding Breakthrough Performance in a Motion Picture for her role in the 2019 film “Little,” and Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series and Outstanding Performance by a Youth for ABC’s “Black-ish.”
Martin, 15, joins a list of actors and performers who scored early wins at the NAACP Image Awards dinner, an untelevised event held the night before the awards show.
“I feel honored, I feel accepted and I feel seen,” Martin said as she accepted one of her Supporting Actress awards, according to Variety.
Martin and production company Genius Productions inked a first-look production deal with Universal last year to develop scripts. Last year, at age 14, she became the youngest person ever to executive-produce a major studio movie with her work on “Little.”
The remaining winners for the 51st annual NAACP Image Awards will be announced during the live show on BET at 8 p.m. Saturday.
