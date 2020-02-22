Marsai Martin racked up a number of 2020 NAACP Image Awards at the show’s awards dinner held in Hollywood, California, on Friday night.

The “Black-ish” star earned four wins: Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture and Outstanding Breakthrough Performance in a Motion Picture for her role in the 2019 film “Little,” and Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series and Outstanding Performance by a Youth for ABC’s “Black-ish.”

Martin, 15, joins a list of actors and performers who scored early wins at the NAACP Image Awards dinner, an untelevised event held the night before the awards show.

“I feel honored, I feel accepted and I feel seen,” Martin said as she accepted one of her Supporting Actress awards, according to Variety.

Matt Winkelmeyer via Getty Images Marsai Martin attends the 51st NAACP Image Awards' untelevised awards dinner on Feb. 21 in Hollywood, California.

Martin and production company Genius Productions inked a first-look production deal with Universal last year to develop scripts. Last year, at age 14, she became the youngest person ever to executive-produce a major studio movie with her work on “Little.”

The remaining winners for the 51st annual NAACP Image Awards will be announced during the live show on BET at 8 p.m. Saturday.

See the full nominees list here.