Activists Marsha P. Johnson And Sylvia Rivera To Be Honored In New York Monument

Inspirational LGBTQ rights activists Marsha P. Johnson and Sylvia Rivera will be immortalized in a public monument in New York City, officials announced Thursday.

The planned monument is slated to be installed a block away from the historic Stonewall Inn, located in the city’s Greenwich Village neighborhood, according to The Associated Press.

The announcement comes during the 50th anniversary year of the 1969 Stonewall Uprising, widely credited as a prominent catalyst for the modern LGBTQ rights movement.

Johnson and Rivera, lauded as influential figures in the uprising, were on the front lines of the Gay Liberation Front, as the New York Public Library notes. They notably co-founded the Street Transvestite Action Revolutionaries (STAR) in 1970 to provide support and shelter for marginalized transgender people. (The term transgender was not widely used at the time.)

Marsha P. Johnson was a critical trans activist in the LGBTQ movement. Marsha provided much-needed shelter, clothing, and support for NYC’s homeless #LGBTQ youth. pic.twitter.com/fV0pg6hpJv — NYC Mayor's Office (@NYCMayorsOffice) May 30, 2019

Sylvia Rivera was an incredible trans advocate who fought long and hard for trans recognition in the LGBTQ rights movement and was not afraid to go against the establishment to make her voice heard. pic.twitter.com/9ezgSBebPW — NYC Mayor's Office (@NYCMayorsOffice) May 30, 2019

As black and Latinx activists, Johnson’s and Rivera’s legacies of fighting for the rights of marginalized communities of color, the LGBTQ community, gender nonconforming people, drag queens and people living with HIV, have been recognized throughout the years.

“Today is a wonderful opportunity to recognize these two amazing pillars of our history,” transgender rights activist Cecilia Gentili said during the announcement of the monument. “But the most important part of all of this is that people like me, and people like everybody here that identifies as trans, are going to be able to see themselves reflected in this important point of the city.”

Rivera died in 2002 at age 50. Johnson died in 1992 at age 46 under mysterious circumstances.

Many people celebrated the news of the planned monument honoring Rivera and Johnson on Twitter.

Long overdue, deeply deserved...my heart is bursting. https://t.co/ZiQwBH3chl — Janet Mock (@janetmock) May 30, 2019

We stand on the shoulders of giants. I am so happy to see New York City immortalizing Marsha P. Johnson and Sylvia Rivera. They gave so much to this world and community, we should all continue the work that would make them proud. https://t.co/DHo15fdrim — Chasten Buttigieg (@Chas10Buttigieg) May 30, 2019

Meeting Marsha P Johnson’s sister was incredibly moving. To be there for the revealing of Marsha & Sylvia Rivera’s statues by the city of NY is a testament that our city stands w our Transgender brothers & sisters & will continue the movement these hero’s started 50 years ago pic.twitter.com/r421FKFhr5 — Marti Gould Cummings (@MartiGCummings) May 30, 2019

It’s about time! Thank you Marsha P. Johnson and Sylvia Rivera for you all have done, so that the rest of us could live as our fullest and most authentic selves. https://t.co/XMe8iVvS53 — Kevin Nadal, Ph.D. (@kevinnadal) May 30, 2019