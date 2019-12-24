Break out the Skittles ― “Beast Mode” is returning to the Seattle Seahawks.

The playoff-bound team signed Marshawn Lynch Monday night after their three top running backs went down with injuries, according to reports.

The Skittles-loving and Donald Trump-criticizing Lynch, 33, and former backfield mate Robert Turbin, who also signed Monday, are rejoining the Seahawks before the team hosts the San Francisco 49ers Sunday for the NFC West title.

Lynch’s return got Twitter talking. He helped lead the Seahawks to two Super Bowls, including a victory in 2014. He rushed for at least 1,200 yards a season for the team between 2011 and 2014, thrilling fans with his punishing style. He last played for the Seahawks in 2015, and hasn’t played in the NFL since Oct. 14, 2018, for the Oakland Raiders.

“The circumstances rolled just at this time, and he could have four or five games left in him,” Seattle Coach Pete Carroll told 710 ESPN Seattle earlier Monday. “Maybe that’s what we need.”

Lynch’s agent, Doug Hendrickson, was thrilled.

And so were fans and NFL observers.

Marshawn Lynch was serving tequila shots at a parking lot tailgate in Oakland eight days ago for the Raiders' last game there. Now he's gonna start for the Seahawks in the playoffs.



Legend. — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) December 23, 2019

The fact that Marshawn Lynch is willing to come help the #Seahawks when they need him most should be worthy of retiring his number, regardless of how it plays out. Nobody should wear No. 24 again. — Joe Fann (@Joe_Fann) December 24, 2019

𝓣𝓱𝓮 𝓛𝔂𝓷𝓬𝓱 𝔀𝓱𝓸 𝓼𝓽𝓸𝓵𝓮 𝓒𝓱𝓻𝓲𝓼𝓽𝓶𝓪𝓼 😏😏😏https://t.co/lOGEUh0VVe — The Seattle Times (@seattletimes) December 24, 2019

Seahawks tryin to bring Marshawn Lynch out of retirement pic.twitter.com/Z4BkeprUfB — Mark Lynch (@MarkLynch1970) December 24, 2019

Seahawks fans running to get their Marshawn Lynch jerseys from the closet pic.twitter.com/7bvwP4QwHM — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) December 24, 2019

And how are Marshawn Lynch’s feet at age 33? Glad you asked. pic.twitter.com/fI3sQQc5VD — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 24, 2019

Marshawn Lynch has resigned with the Seattle #Seahawks...😤😤😤😤



“There is unfinished business in Seattle”...😤😤😤😤

pic.twitter.com/KSrCzTpXmR — Christopher Reiss (@NFL_ChrisReiss) December 24, 2019