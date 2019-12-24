Break out the Skittles ― “Beast Mode” is returning to the Seattle Seahawks.
The playoff-bound team signed Marshawn Lynch Monday night after their three top running backs went down with injuries, according to reports.
The Skittles-loving and Donald Trump-criticizing Lynch, 33, and former backfield mate Robert Turbin, who also signed Monday, are rejoining the Seahawks before the team hosts the San Francisco 49ers Sunday for the NFC West title.
Lynch’s return got Twitter talking. He helped lead the Seahawks to two Super Bowls, including a victory in 2014. He rushed for at least 1,200 yards a season for the team between 2011 and 2014, thrilling fans with his punishing style. He last played for the Seahawks in 2015, and hasn’t played in the NFL since Oct. 14, 2018, for the Oakland Raiders.
“The circumstances rolled just at this time, and he could have four or five games left in him,” Seattle Coach Pete Carroll told 710 ESPN Seattle earlier Monday. “Maybe that’s what we need.”
Lynch’s agent, Doug Hendrickson, was thrilled.
And so were fans and NFL observers.