Marvel Comics To Unveil A Gay 'Captain America' In Time For Pride Month

Marvel Comics will kick off Pride Month with an inclusive twist on a beloved franchise.

The publishing company on Monday announced plans to introduce a new gay hero, Aaron Fischer. The character will be unveiled in a limited series titled “The United States of Captain America” that’s set for release in June, which happens to be LGBTQ Pride Month.

The series will apparently feature the original Captain America, Steve Rogers, on a cross-country road trip to retrieve his stolen shield. Along the way, the crew will encounter “people from all walks of life who’ve taken up the mantle of Captain America to defend their communities,” which is where Aaron Fischer comes in.

A brand-new hero wields the shield! Marvel Comics has officially introduced the first LGBTQ Captain America, Aaron Fischer. https://t.co/rXLSq768G5 pic.twitter.com/6KbixE6haT — GameSpot (@GameSpot) March 15, 2021

According to writer Joshua Trujillo, Aaron Fischer is otherwise known as Captain America of the Railways and was “inspired by heroes of the queer community: activists, leaders, and everyday folks pushing for a better life.”

“He stands for the oppressed, and the forgotten,” Trujillo added in press notes. “I hope his story resonates with readers, and helps inspire the next generation of heroes.”

To the delight of fans, Marvel also shared several of artist Jan Balzadua’s sketches of Aaron Fischer on social media.

Meet Aaron Fischer, the Captain America of the Railways



A new queer shield bearer in THE UNITED STATES OF CAPTAIN AMERICA designed by @obazaldua pic.twitter.com/6CANt1yhme — ComicsXF (@ComicsXF) March 15, 2021

“I really enjoyed designing him, and, as a transgender person, I am happy to be able to present an openly gay person who admires Captain America and fights against evil to help those who are almost invisible to society,” Bazaldua said.

Though Aaron Fischer is a new character, Marvel has been making visible strides toward inclusion across both its literary and cinematic universes in recent years.

In 2012, an openly gay hero, Northstar, married his longtime civilian boyfriend, Kyle Jinadu, in an issue of “Astonishing X-Men.” Three years later, X-Men member Iceman was revealed as gay in “Uncanny X-Men #600.”

“The Eternals,” due out this fall, will feature the cinematic universe’s first same-sex kiss between gay superhero Phastos (played by Brian Tyree Henry) and his architect husband (Haaz Sleiman).