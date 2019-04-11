Matthew Albence, Who Said Detention Was 'More Like Summer Camp,' Tapped To Lead ICE

Matthew Albence has been selected the new director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement, a day after its previous leader abruptly announced his departure.

Acting ICE Director Ronald Vitiello announced Wednesday he would leave his post by the end of the week. In an email to staff on Thursday, reviewed by HuffPost, Vitiello named Albence as his replacement.

“Beginning tomorrow I will be out of the office, during which time Acting Deputy Director Matt Albence will be leading the agency,” he wrote.

Albence, who previously served as ICE’s executive associate director of enforcement and removal operations, is known for his hardline approach to immigration enforcement and often questionable comments about undocumented immigrants.

In an infamous July 2018 Senate testimony, Albence said migrant family detention centers were “more like summer camp.”