McDonald's Tweet Announcing Mariah Carey Partnership Has Twitter Users Confused

McDonald’s and Mariah Carey teamed up on Wednesday to announce a new partnership, and confused a lot of Twitter users in the process.

The fast food giant is partnering up with the diva on a new “Mariah Menu,” which, starting Dec. 13, will allow folks using the company’s mobile app to get a select free item each day through Christmas Eve with a $1 minimum purchase, according to USA Today.

Although that is clearly explained in a YouTube video featuring Carey, a bizarre Twitter image posted by McDonald’s left many people flummoxed, as it showed a McDonald’s sign sticking out of the ocean behind Carey, who stands in the foreground in a red dress ― but nothing that suggested Christmas. That is, unless you think of Carey as the living embodiment of the holiday thanks to her ubiquitous seasonal standard, “All I Want for Christmas Is You.”

Mariah’s back for the holiday season and this time, she’s bringing a whole menu with her pic.twitter.com/loeeSfe6k2 — McDonald's (@McDonalds) November 10, 2021

As a result, many people had questions, including Yahoo! writer Dave Holmes, who had at least 26 including:

Why is Mariah Carey emerging from the ocean?

Is Mariah Carey about to be eaten by a rogue McDonald’s?

Is there a scenario in which Mariah Carey pounds her fist onto a conference room table at McDonald’s Corporate and says “No Santa, no elves, no trees. Christmas is ocean,” and if so, did she then put a finger on her ear and hit a whistle tone, for emphasis?

Twitter users also had thoughts. Lots of them.

what in the climate change is happening here https://t.co/yaK7TDrsQo — Drew Tuma (@DrewTumaABC7) November 10, 2021

🎤I don't want a lot for Christmas

There is just one thing I need

A holiday-themed fast food menu

With a Botticelli marketing vibe 🎤 https://t.co/BMs3lIe4av — Daniel “Giblets!” Summers, MD (@WFKARS) November 10, 2021

imagine it's day 23 of survivor, you wake up and see this https://t.co/QeOKOeJcAO — goob (@gabebergado) November 10, 2021

Sneak peak at how corporations will try to make the best of our 2.4C warming future. https://t.co/eGPcTCtwZt — Travis Nichols (@travisjnichols) November 10, 2021

Is this the climate change special?

Why is she hanging out at a McDonald's that just got swallowed up by the ocean? https://t.co/kkwenl3xIy — Josh K. Elliott (@joshkelliott) November 10, 2021

Mariah is ready for rising sea levels, offshore grilling and the mermaid life https://t.co/02co0pYObV — Chris D'Angelo (@c_m_dangelo) November 10, 2021