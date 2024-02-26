“Mea Culpa” is the most popular movie on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.
This new legal thriller from Tyler Perry was released on the platform on Feb. 23 and has received mostly negative reviews from viewers and critics so far. Starring Kelly Rowland and Trevante Rhodes, “Mea Culpa” follows a criminal defense attorney named Mea who takes on the case of an artist accused of murdering his girlfriend.
The movie is filled with tension, steamy moments and psychological intrigue that build toward a big twist ending.
Read on for more trending movies of the moment across streaming services including Max, Apple TV+, Hulu and Amazon Prime Video.
The current top film on Hulu is “BlackBerry,” which was released in theaters in May 2023 to much more positive reviews.
A loose adaptation of Jacquie McNish and Sean Silcoff’s book “Losing the Signal: The Untold Story Behind the Extraordinary Rise and Spectacular Fall of BlackBerry,” the movie shares a fictionalized history of the BlackBerry brand of phones. Jay Baruchel and Matt Johnson portray co-founders Mike Lazaridis and Douglas Fregin, while Glenn Howerton plays investor Jim Balsillie.
A new rom-com is trending on Amazon Prime Video after premiering earlier this month.
“Upgraded” stars Camila Mendes as an ambitious intern trying to break into the art world who scores a last-minute invitation to a work trip to London. Along the way, she meets a handsome stranger from a wealthy family who mistakes her for her boss and takes her on a glamorous adventure.
“Priscilla” is currently the top movie on Max. The 2023 biographical drama is based on Priscilla Presley’s 1985 memoir “Elvis and Me” and stars Cailee Spaeny and Jacob Elordi as the famous couple.
Sofia Coppola wrote, directed and produced “Priscilla,” which received mostly positive reviews, as well as a Golden Globe Awards nomination.
The 2021 drama “Palmer” is trending on Apple TV+. Directed by Fisher Stevens, the film tells the story of a former high school football star who returns home after 12 years in prison to try to build a new life.
“Palmer” stars Justin Timberlake, Juno Temple, Alisha Wainwright, June Squibb and Ryder Allen.