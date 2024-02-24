It’s time for yet another award show — and this time, the Screen Actors Guild is ready to dole out statuettes to the best TV and film performances of 2023.
On Saturday, the SAG Awards will stream the two-hour ceremony live on Netflix at 8 p.m. EST. The show has gone on without a host since 2021.
“Barbie” and “Oppenheimer” scored the most nominations in the film category ahead of the ceremony, with four nods each. “Succession” nabbed five noms and leads the way for TV series.
The SAG Awards follow a monumental year for TV and film writers and actors. Members of SAG-AFTRA, the largest union representing TV and film performers, were on strike for four months, fighting for fair and equitable treatment. The strike ended in November.
Barbra Streisand is being awarded the SAG lifetime achievement award.
“She is a colossal icon with a relentless work ethic, evolving with each stage of her remarkable journey,” said SAG-AFTRA president and actor Fran Drescher.
HuffPost reporters and editors are chatting about the ceremony in this liveblog post. Stay tuned for updates.