Megan Rapinoe Holding World Cup Trophy And Screaming 'I Deserve This' Is A Mood

The pink-haired co-captain of the United States Women’s National Team has given us the mantra to end all mantras: “I DESERVE THIS!”

While being honored in New York City with a parade on Wednesday after helping bring home the 2019 Women’s World Cup, Megan Rapinoe was featured in goalkeeper Ashlyn Harris’ Instagram story living it the hell up.

While clutching the World Cup trophy on her knee, Rapinoe looks directly into the camera and screams: “I deserve this! I deserve this. Everything.”

First of all, YES MEGAN.

Second, imagine you’ve just won the World Cup and you’re attending a parade in your honor with access to all the champagne you could ever want. What are you thinking? You deserve this.

The team has been celebrating since Sunday’s 2-0 win in Lyon, France, against the Netherlands, spending the better part of Tuesday at a rooftop pool in New York City. Instagram Stories from Harris and other team members showed the players dancing and drinking in light of their win. Because they deserve this.