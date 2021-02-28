Here's The First Look At Prince Harry And Meghan Markle's Oprah Interview

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will appear together on March 7 for the interview, called “Oprah with Meghan and Harry.” According to a release shared with HuffPost, the formerly 90-minute interview has now been extended to two hours, from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. Eastern.

In one of the clips, Oprah asks Meghan, “Were you silent or were you silenced?” before discussing a “breaking point.”

The media mogul later tells the couple, “You’ve said some pretty shocking things here.”