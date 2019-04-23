Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are on aunt and uncle duty for Prince Louis’ first birthday.

The Instagram account representing the Duke and Duchess of Sussex left a short but sweet comment on one of Kensington Palace’s posts for Louis’ big day on April 23.

“Happy Birthday Louis! Sending lots of love from both of us, xo” the message reads, along with cake and balloon emoji that have led some observers to speculate that Meghan herself might be running the new account.

The palace’s post offered up three never-before-seen photos of the young prince on Monday, all taken by Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge.

Little Louis ― whose full name is His Royal Highness Prince Louis Arthur Charles Cambridge ― posed for his mom in a red sweater, as well as a blue sweater with a dog on it.

Duchess of Cambridge/Reuters

Duchess of Cambridge/Reuters

Duchess of Cambridge/Reuters

While all eyes would normally be on the little prince, most royal watchers are focused on Prince Harry and Prince William amid reports of a feud between the brothers. There’s even talk that Harry and Meghan are in for a move to Africa sometime after the birth of their little one.

Buckingham Palace didn’t deny rumors of a move in a statement provided to HuffPost on Monday.

“Any future plans for The Duke and Duchess are speculative at this stage. No decisions have been taken about future roles,” the statement read. “The Duke will continue to fulfill his role as Commonwealth Youth Ambassador.”

Royal news doesn’t stop at the wedding. Subscribe to HuffPost’s Watching the Royals newsletter for all things Windsor (and beyond).