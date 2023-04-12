Mel Gibson Is Totally Missing From ‘John Wick’ Series Trailer, And Twitter Has Questions

“John Wick” fans might have already checked out on the story’s next chapter.

The first trailer for “The Continental” came out on Tuesday, teasing the origin story of the Keanu Reeves character’s favorite New York haunt 40 years before the assassin hits the scene.

In the clip, a cast of killers takes care of business at the hotel while Donna Summer disco thumps in the background.

While the teaser has plenty of ’70s panache, one thing was conspicuously missing from the preview: star Mel Gibson.

1970s New York - where it all began. The Continental: From the World of #JohnWick. A Three-Part Event. Check-in begins September 2023, only on Peacock. pic.twitter.com/cj5UPU24WZ — Peacock (@peacock) April 12, 2023

If Peacock was trying to distract from its casting choice, it played the wrong hand.

The internet picked up on the omission almost instantly, wondering why the streamer would be shy about its leading man.

“If I was too embarrassed to show a single shot of Mel Gibson in my trailer, perhaps I would simply not hire Mel Gibson in the first place,” Collider’s Vinnie Mancuso tweeted.

If I was too embarrassed to show a single shot of Mel Gibson in my trailer, perhaps I would simply not hire Mel Gibson in the first place https://t.co/UUejifkoNW — Vinnie Mancuso (@VinnieMancuso1) April 12, 2023

Others online pointed out Gibson’s history of domestic abuse and antisemitic outbursts and wondered if Peacock was co-signing on his behavior by hiring him.

It’s not that Mel Gibson proves cancel culture isn’t a thing. It’s that hiring Mel Gibson shows society actively doesn’t care about DV, racism, or antisemitism — Dr. Mia Brett (@QueenMab87) October 18, 2021

“The Continental” has been in development since 2018. The Oscar winner came on board in 2021.

Though Gibson’s profile has waned in recent years, it hasn’t kept him from working. In 2022, he appeared in six films, including Sony’s “Father Stu” and Lionsgate’s “Hot Seat.”

Coming in close pursuit of “John Wick 4’s” March release, “The Continental” premieres in September 2023.