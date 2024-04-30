Melanie Lynskey Shares Funny Reason Why Jason Ritter's Proposal Was 'So Confusing'

Melanie Lynskey and Jason Ritter’s road to marriage kicked off with a pretty confusing proposal.
During a Monday night appearance on “The Tonight Show,” Lynskey told host Jimmy Fallon that she didn’t realize Ritter was proposing to her until days later.
The “Yellowjackets” star said that she and Ritter had been out shopping and looking at rings, when she remarked to him that one ring looked like an engagement ring.
She said she therefore decided not to buy the ring, but that Ritter later gifted it to her.
“So I was like, ‘Oh, thanks.’ It didn’t sort of cross my mind,” she said, explaining that she didn’t realize Ritter was proposing to her. “And then there was this strange speech.”
Lynskey explained that she had to confirm with Ritter that he wasn’t, in fact, breaking up with her after that conversation.
“So I said, ‘OK,’ and then I was like, ‘Well, thank you. Lovely, good chat?’” she said. “And then three days we went to meet his family for Christmas, and he said, ‘We’re engaged.’”
“It was so confusing,” Lynskey said, later jokingly adding that she told her now-husband that “people usually understand that it’s happening.”
But the “Raising Dion” star has apparently been making up for his first proposal ever since.
Lynskey told Fallon that Ritter has been proposing to her “over and over.”
Ritter and Lynskey, who wed in 2020, share a 5-year-old daughter.
The couple often celebrate their love and marriage with the public.
Last year, Ritter shared his support for his wife’s surge in popularity with her acclaimed roles in “Yellowjackets” and “The Last of Us.”
“It’s so satisfying, it’s so incredible,” Ritter told E! News. “She’s just been so wonderful for so long and she never really put a lot of thought process into anything else aside from her work. That was always the most important thing to her.”
He added, “It’s amazing to see all of this attention and I hope that new fans of Melanie will go back and watch some of the independent movies and other shows that she’s been a part of.”