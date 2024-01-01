What's Hot

Merriam-Webster Asks What Words Should Be Used More In 2024, And We're Speechless

New year, new words? The dictionary company seeks help in defining new paths of discourse.
David Moye
By 

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Since 2024 is a new year, maybe people should use new words ― or at least different ones.

That was the thought behind a post Monday from Merriam-Webster on social media asking its followers what words they would like to use more often this year.

This comes a few weeks after the dictionary publisher declared “authentic” as its 2023 word of the year.

Merriam-Webster offered a suggestion and said it wanted to “really lean into ‘edifice’” in the coming year.

Many people offered suggestions, and many of the responses were unspeakably clever.

