Michael Caine says he is finished with films.

The 88-year-old British screen icon revealed in an interview broadcast Friday that the newly released “Best Sellers” — in which he stars with Aubrey Plaza — has “turned out to be what is my last part really.”

“Because I haven’t worked for two years, and I have a spine problem which affects my legs so I can’t walk very well, so—” the two-time Academy Award winner told BBC radio host Simon Mayo.

“And I also wrote a book, a couple of books, which were published and were successful, so I’m now not an actor, I’m a writer,” he continued. “Which is lovely, because as an actor you have to get up at half-past six in the morning and go to the studio. As a writer, you can start writing without leaving the bed.”

James Akena via Reuters

Pressed by Mayo as to whether “Best Sellers” really was his last picture, Caine confirmed, “I think it would be, yeah.”

“There haven’t been any offers honestly for two years, because nobody’s been making any movies I’d wanna do,” he added. “Also, you know I’m 88. There’s not exactly scripts pouring out with a leading man that’s 88, you know?”

Caine has penned multiple biographies and said he wrote his fictional debut, a thriller titled “If You Don’t Want to Die,” during the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown.

His decades-spanning movie career has included roles in “Hannah and Her Sisters,” “The Cider House Rules,” “Alfie,” “The Italian Job,” “The Quiet American” and “The Dark Knight” trilogy, among more than 170 acting credits.