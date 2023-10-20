What's Hot

'Daily Show' Guest Host Michael Kosta Exposes 'Jarring' Joe Biden Tactic

The correspondent lifted the lid on one of the president's press conference habits.
Lee Moran
By 

Reporter, HuffPost

Joe Biden’s penchant for whispering to make serious points during press conferences got “The Daily Show” comic treatment on Thursday.

Guest host Michael Kosta pretended to be Nolan Peacock, a so-called senior whisper advisor to the president.

Kosta as Peacock explained his coaching of Biden and claimed that his job is “to comb through” every speech to “find the most jarring moments to whisper.”

He also lifted the lid on his “reverse whispering” — i.e. shouting — technique.

