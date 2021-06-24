Miley Cyrus Slays Cher's 'Believe' With A Gaggle Of Drag Queens For Pride

Miley Cyrus is celebrating Pride Month by giving some beloved diva classics a fresh disco ball shine.

The pop star gave fans a sneak peek this week at her upcoming concert special, “Miley Cyrus Presents Stand by You,” by releasing video of her powerhouse version of Cher’s 1998 smash, “Believe.”

She’s joined on stage by a gaggle of drag queens ― including “RuPaul’s Drag Race” veterans Kylie Sonique Love and Jaidynn Diore Fierce ― dressed in Cher’s iconic looks from the 1960s to the present.

Cyrus shared her excitement for the performance on Twitter Wednesday.

IS IT EVEN A PRIDE SPECIAL IF YOU DONT PLAY @CHER?! THE ANSWER IS NO! #BELIEVE ME THIS SHOW IS GONNA BE EVERYTHING! DONT MISS IT JUNE 25 ON @PEACOCKTV — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) June 23, 2021

“Believe” is just one of many highlights in “Miley Cyrus Presents Stand by You,” which was filmed at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium and premieres Friday on NBC’s streaming platform, Peacock.

Cyrus has spent much of the past week teasing performances from the show, including several with country artists. She and Maren Morris perform ABBA’s “Dancing Queen” as a duet, and she later joins the Brothers Osbourne for Pat Benatar’s “We Belong.”

According to press notes, the night’s set list includes many of her own songs, including “The Climb” and “Party in the U.S.A.,” as well as covers of Cyndi Lauper and Madonna hits.

Catch the full performance of “Believe” below.

T.J. Osbourne, who is one half of the Brothers Osbourne, told GLAAD Thursday he was “extremely impressed” by Cyrus’ behind-the-scenes work ethic and by the fact she requested that his brother John, who is straight, participate in the show, too.

“Ultimately, the reason why I came out was for inclusion,” said Osbourne, who came out as gay in February. “To me, it’s about [my brother and I] being on equal playing fields. How do I project that message to people if I am pulling myself away from my brother? I think it really has put us in a unique position.”

“Miley Cyrus Presents Stand by You” debuts June 25 on Peacock.