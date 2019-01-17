Miley Cyrus Shuts Down Pregnancy Rumors With 'Egg-cellent' Response

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth may have recently tied the knot in a private Nashville ceremony, but the singer is denying that there’s a baby on the way for the two.

A Daily Mail report surfaced Wednesday claiming the couple was expecting their first child, a girl, and planning to raise her in Australia (where Hemsworth is from).

The rumors made their way back to Miley, who shut down the gossip with an “egg-cellent” tweet.

“I’m not ‘Egg-xpecting’ but it’s ‘Egg-celent’ to hear everyone is so ‘Happy For Us’ .... we’re happy for us too! ‘Egg-cited’ for this next chapter in our lives.... Now , can everyone leave me alone and go back to staring at an egg,” she wrote.

The 26-year-old referenced the timely photo of an egg that recently got the most likes ever for an Instagram photo, surpassing Kylie Jenner’s previous record on the social media site.

I’m not “ Egg-xpecting” but it’s “Egg-celent” to hear everyone is so “ Happy For Us” .... we’re happy for us too! “Egg-cited” for this next chapter in our lives.... Now , can everyone leave me alone and go back to staring at an egg. pic.twitter.com/uPya87cDSz — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) January 17, 2019

The “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart” singer also tweeted out a photo of her standing next to a giant egg, writing “Nothing Breaks Like An EGG!”

Nothing Breaks Like an EGG! pic.twitter.com/Acml683uEs — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) January 15, 2019

Cyrus and Hemsworth recently tied the knot in a low-key ceremony in front of friends and family on Dec. 23. The two later gushed over each other in sweet photos taken on their wedding day.

“My love,” the actor said in a photo that showed him embracing Cyrus in wedding gown. The singer wore a gorgeous, white Vivienne Westwood wedding dress, which retails for around $8,600.

Now that the two are husband and wife, Cyrus seemed to open up even more about her love in a sweet post when Hemsworth turned 29 on Jan. 13.

“I’m proud of the person you have become and look forward to all the good we will contribute ToGeThEr in the future,” she wrote.

“You and Me baby ..... let’s take this dark place head on and shine through with the light of L.O.V.E. Thank you for giving me the happiest days of my life. Yours truly, M.”

Too sweet! Or as Cyrus would say, egg-cellent.