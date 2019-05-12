'Saturday Night Live' Moms And Son Pay Sweet Homage To Mothers

“Saturday Night Live” pulled out the stops to honor moms. Tina Fey and Amy Poehler returned to the comedy show to translate “mom talk” with Emma Thompson during her monologue — and a classic “SNL” video stripped down the reality of motherhood.

When moms say they want to just “relax in the backyard” for Mother’s Day, Poehler said what they’re really communicating is: “How does one buy weed?”

Or when they say: “Let’s not talk about politics,” they mean: “Please don’t ruin Joe Biden for me.”

When they say: “Son, you know I love you just the way you are,” they mean: “I’m bored of waiting for you to tell me you’re gay. Just do it so I can buy rainbow stuff!”

The routine ended with love messages from the three mothers to their children.

The “SNL” video (below) touched on a similar theme of words contrasted with reality as a mother and daughter talk of beatific moments with kids that were actually a tad messier.