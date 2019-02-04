Parenting

These Were The Most Popular Baby Names In 1919

Check out parents’ top picks a century ago.
The Social Security Administration has lists of popular baby names going back to the 1880s.
Baby name trends come and go, but some monikers have real staying power ― like 100 years’ worth.

Knowing that the Social Security Administration’s database tracks baby name popularity going back to the 1880s, we decided to take a look at parents’ top picks from a century ago.

It turns out that many popular names from a century ago remain popular (think William, James and Elizabeth), while others (like Mildred, Gladys and Ralph) have faded. Still others (like Evelyn) declined in popularity over the 20th century but made a resurgence in recent years.

Below, the 25 most popular baby names for boys and girls in 1919:

Girls

  1. Mary
  2. Helen
  3. Dorothy
  4. Margaret
  5. Ruth
  6. Mildred
  7. Virginia
  8. Elizabeth
  9. Frances
  10. Anna
  11. Evelyn
  12. Marie
  13. Alice
  14. Florence
  15. Betty
  16. Irene
  17. Lillian
  18. Doris
  19. Rose
  20. Louise
  21. Gladys
  22. Edna
  23. Catherine
  24. Ruby
  25. Martha

Boys

  1. John
  2. William
  3. James
  4. Robert
  5. Charles
  6. George
  7. Joseph
  8. Edward
  9. Frank
  10. Thomas
  11. Walter
  12. Richard
  13. Harold
  14. Raymond
  15. Paul
  16. Henry
  17. Donald
  18. Albert
  19. Arthur
  20. Harry
  21. Jack
  22. Ralph
  23. Willie
  24. Howard
  25. Clarence
