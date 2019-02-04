dm909 via Getty Images The Social Security Administration has lists of popular baby names going back to the 1880s.

Baby name trends come and go, but some monikers have real staying power ― like 100 years’ worth.

Knowing that the Social Security Administration’s database tracks baby name popularity going back to the 1880s, we decided to take a look at parents’ top picks from a century ago.

It turns out that many popular names from a century ago remain popular (think William, James and Elizabeth), while others (like Mildred, Gladys and Ralph) have faded. Still others (like Evelyn) declined in popularity over the 20th century but made a resurgence in recent years.

Below, the 25 most popular baby names for boys and girls in 1919:

Girls

Mary Helen Dorothy Margaret Ruth Mildred Virginia Elizabeth Frances Anna Evelyn Marie Alice Florence Betty Irene Lillian Doris Rose Louise Gladys Edna Catherine Ruby Martha

Boys