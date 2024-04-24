Amazon

A single-serve NutriBullet

For smoothies, milkshakes or a frosty margarita, this 32-ounce NutriBullet is the way to go. No more lugging out a giant blender just to make a drink for one. Save your mom the trouble and help her eat some extra veggies with this easy-to-use, push-down blender. It even comes with a drinking top, so you can save a clean glass and drink right out of the cup.