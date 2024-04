Apple AirPods 2nd Generation

I got my mom AirPods for Mother's Day last year, and I stand behind it. Even if she's not super techy, Apple AirPods are really user-friendly, as they automatically connect to Apple devices. She uses them on runs, but you can also use them on your MacBook or iPad when FaceTiming or doing work calls. Best of all, these use the same lighting charger as most iPhones, so that’s one less wire to get tangled in a big knot of plugs.