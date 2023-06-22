Here's What's Leaving Netflix In July

Meryl Streep and Julia Roberts fans, take heed! It’s your last chance to stream a few of their beloved films on Netflix.

Nearly 100 titles are joining the streaming service in July, but 25 are set to depart, including the 2013 tragicomedy “August: Osage County” ― which earned Academy Award nominations for both Streep and Roberts.

Also on the way out next month is 2009′s “Julie & Julia,” which stars Streep as Julia Child, and the 1998 comedy-drama “Stepmom,” featuring Roberts.

Smoke House Pictures "August: Osage County" is set to leave Netflix soon.

The list of departing films also includes the 2012 drama “Flight,” which stars Denzel Washington, Don Cheadle, John Goodman and Melissa Leo. Another notable movie is “12 Strong,” in which actor Chris Hemsworth’s real-life spouse, Elsa Pataky, plays his character’s wife.

As for shows, Netflix is losing all six seasons of “Moesha,” Brandy’s hit UPN sitcom, at the end of next month. And all three seasons of the toy-inspired animated series “Popples” will be unavailable to stream come July 23.

Check out the full list of movies and shows leaving Netflix below. And if you want to stay informed about everything joining Netflix on a weekly basis, subscribe to the Streamline newsletter.

July 9

“12 Strong”

“Baby Ballroom” (Seasons 1-2)

July 12

“Tom Segura: Completely Normal”

July 14

“Married at First Sight” (Season 11)

July 20

“Ip Man”

“Ip Man 2”

“Ip Man 3”

“Ip Man 4: The Finale”

July 23

“Popples” (Seasons 1-3)

July 24

“Serenity”

July 25

“August: Osage County”

July 31

“Five Feet Apart”

“Flight”

“G.I. Joe: Retaliation”

“Hardcore Henry”

“I, Frankenstein”

“Julie & Julia”

“Moesha” (Seasons 1-6)

“Skyfall”

“Stepmom”

“The Ottoman Lieutenant”

“The Pursuit of Happyness”

“The Wedding Date”

“Tyler Perry’s The Family That Preys”