22 Korean Skin Care Products That You’ll Want To Add To Your Cart

A lightweight Cosrx mild gel cleanser
All Cosrx products are dermatologist-tested, cruelty-free and have no parabens, sulfates or phthalates.Promising review:
"After hours of exhaustive research on Korean gentle cleansers, I finally decided upon a cleanser. This was one of the best decisions I have ever made for my face!
I have sensitive, combination, and very volatile skin, so if I ever make it unhappy, it definitely lets me know. This cleanser is light enough that it doesn't feel thick or cloying, it has a very subtle smell (which I love), and the ph of the cleanser is so low that the only thing I am worried about for my face anymore is the ph of the water I am splashing on my face. It hasn't caused any bad breakouts or negative reactions like drying or tightness of skin but it can certainly handle itself in the department of a full face cleanser. This has caused me to look forward to trying more Cosrx products!" — Haley Hart
Or The Face Shops's facial foaming cleanser
Promising review:
"Not any of the many I’ve tried throughout my life have worked as incredibly as this one has
. I’ve had top recommended brand cleansers that required two washes to thoroughly cleanse it all off. Not with this one. And the scent is wonderful!! I love it even more for that! The size of the bottle is much bigger than I expected and for such a great price!! Highly recommended!" — Carlos
A bottle of I'm From goami rice toner
This toner is vegan and cruelty-free.Promising review:
"I love this toner! I’ve finished the whole bottle. It’s light and moisturizing. I can definitely tell the difference, my skin is smoother and plump
. I love it cause I have both oily and dry skin and it makes my skin normal again! Best of all it doesn’t burn or irritate my skin, if anything it calms it down
. Will definitely be buying again." — Rachael
A Beauty of Joseon serum
Promising review:
"From the moment I started using this serum I saw results! The combination of propolis and niacinamide in this serum is a winning formula. My complexion has never looked this radiant and healthy
. It effectively addresses dark spots and hyperpigmentation, visibly reducing their appearance. What makes this serum even more remarkable is its lightweight and fast-absorbing texture. It feels like silk on my skin and leaves no greasy residue. I can apply it seamlessly without worrying about it disrupting my makeup or other skincare products. The hydrating properties of this serum are a game-changer. My skin feels intensely nourished and plump, minimizing the look of fine lines and wrinkles
. The only downside is the price. I think it's a bit expensive for the amount of product you get. However, it's so good that I'll still leave it at 8/5 stars!" — Yuna Lee
A nourishing Etude House eye cream
Soko Glam
is an Asian-owned business based in New York City. It was founded by a married couple, Charlotte and Dave Cho, who curate the products on Soko Glam by traveling regularly to Seoul to scour the Korean skincare
market.Promising reviews:
"I absolutely love this eye cream! I have a dry skin type and am prone to darkness under eye when I’m tired. After I use a small amount my under eye glows and feels so hydrated
. I am on my second jar and will absolutely repurchase it!" — Makayla
"I really wanted an inexpensive eye cream just to moisturize and keep my skin feeling soft and subtle during winter. This did the trick. I've bought it over and over again." — Mary
And a The Saem hydrating eye stick
It also can help tighten the appearance of eye wrinkles if you'd prefer for them not to be as noticeable. And here's a tip! It reduces puffiness faster if used after refrigeration.Promising review:
"This is definitely a miracle product. I was impressed that it worked so well, so fast, and so instantly. The packaging is silly but whimsical; I enjoy it. This is the last thing I apply before walking out the door. First day I used it, I put it on and got in my car — I looked in the rear view mirror and my heart jumped. My eyes had de-puffed on my walk down the front path!!!
So impressive. It's not hydrating, it’s more tightening/brightening. If you have dry under eyes, use a creamy hydrating eye cream first, and apply this over it — problem solved. You don’t get much product, but you don’t need to use much either, and it’s not like it’s expensive. Definitely worth it if a product actually DOES what it claims it’ll do!!! Buy it!" — Joseph S.
A bottle of TikTok-famous Cosrx Snail Mucin Power Essence
The snail mucin is obtained in a safe way, so no snails are harmed! I've been using this for months now and it's amazing how it's improved aspects of my skin that I didn't even know needed improving. I didn't think my skin looked too
dull before, but after see how this brightened and soothed my skin, I'm never going back. I spray my face with rose water, gently pat the essence into my skin while it's still damp, and let it absorb. Plus, it absorbs so quickly, it's like your skin is saying "gimme gimme gimme!!" Promising review:
"I’ve been using this morning and night for about two weeks and I can say I understand the hype! My skin looks better than it has in so long. Firstly, the texture surprised me. When you think snail mucin, you think slimy and gross. This wasn’t sticky or slimy whatsoever. I was afraid it was gonna leave my skin feeling gross and slippery. Surprisingly, my skin drank it right up!
No residue whatsoever and it’s a nice primer before makeup. I have oily skin and it’s helped with that as well. My skin is so soft, with a nice healthy glow. I’ve noticed my red spots from past acne is fading and my skin just overall looks great
. Highly recommend!" — Sarah D.
A Nooni tinted appleberry lip oil
This lip oil is vegan and cruelty-free and has no parabens, sulfates, or phthalates.Promising review:
"This is the first lip oil I've ever used. Usually I avoid anything with oil because I have very sensitive and generally oilier skin, but I wanted to give this a try because I wanted something sheer and pretty for a natural makeup look. Probably the best purchase I've ever made!!!
It's super sheer and looks fine on its own without any other makeup. The smell is delicious, and while the gloss dries and fades after about an hour or two without eating, the color stays all day!
I did have to reapply after eating, but not after drinking water! I just wish it was bigger, it's a teeny bottle. Would definitely buy again!!" — Debby Gold
A popular pack of Skin1004 pore tightening and lifting masks
To use, mix the powder and activator and apply it onto your face. You'll look like a character from "The Walking Dead"
as the mask works its magic (it's called the "Zombie Pack" for a reason!). But once you rinse it off after 10-15 minutes of letting it dry, you'll have some happy and radiant skin.
Skin1004 is a Korean skincare brand that provides high-quality skincare items made of plant-based ingredients from Madagascar. Its signature ingredient is centella asiatica extract, a soothing and hydrating antioxidant that is known for its ability to heal wounds and protect the skin.Promising review:
"I purchased the three-pack. I have only tried the zombie so far, but wow! First time, immediate results. My skin was brighter, the tone was more even, my pores looked smaller. There was no shine to my skin. I was amazed!
I have bad skin. Not terrible skin but bad. Nothing helps, but this mask floored me. I can not wait to try the others. I will say the zombie mask does get quite restricting as it dries. I would do it at a time when you're not trying to talk to anyone or do much of anything. Lol It didn't smell bad. I don't really recall the smell much at all. The mask came off super easily. It took about 5 minutes to completely remove. I love it. I rinsed the brush that was included with hot water and it's good as new, ready for next time. Very happy. Totally worth it." — Andrea Russell
"I was a little skeptical when I bought this. Tried it for the first time and was amazed by the results! My skin looks and feels amazing, I felt like I looked at least 5 years younger. Yes it doesn't smell the greatest, but it wasn't overly strong. My skin is very sensitive and I avoid trying new products because a lot irritate my skin, this product didn't. I am so thrilled.
" — Dayna
A Peach & Lily water gel moisturizer
Peach & Lily
is a woman- and Asian-owned business that specializes in spa-grade K-beauty skincare that's cruelty-free and educating beauty lovers with informational skincare guides. It's also vegan and cruelty-free!Promising review:
"I have never tried any of Peach & Lily's products before, but was told to by a friend how clean these products are. I have extremely oily and dehydrated skin and have tried so many different brands like Neutrogena, CeraVe, and Cetaphil, and let me tell you NOTHING compares to this moisturizer.
For months I've been struggling with dry, flaky skin that no matter how many times I put on moisturizer during the day, my makeup looked so caked and gross that I eventually gave up wearing makeup most days. I'm not even kidding within three to four days of using this in the morning and night my skin was no longer dry and flakey, and I am able to wear makeup again without it looking cakey.
It leaves my skin feeling hydrated but not oily at all. I think it actually has helped with my oiliness because I'm not using those dang oil blotting sheets as much throughout the day anymore, and this is the only product I've changed in my routine. It dries a tiny bit sticky, but my makeup applies great over it. It doesn't make me breakout either, which I was very worried about because my skin is very sensitive.
I would 110% recommend this to anyone and everyone — especially if you have extremely dry yet oily skin." — Graceeeee
A Mizon snail repair cream
Promising review:
"I am obsessed with this stuff I would bathe in it if I could!! I have really sensitive skin to weather changes and tend to get flaky skin on my face, but I've used this for two years now and I have had the most moisturized baby smooth face since
. Seriously buy it, put it on before bed, and the next morning you can absolutely tell the difference. I’m like a freaking walking ad for it. My face is brighter and more moisturized." — Leah
Missha's Soft Finish Sun Milk sunscreen
Although many reviewers say they don't experience a white cast with this, it is an untinted mineral sunscreen, so results in terms of white cast may vary!Promising review:
"I have dark, oily skin and purchased this product after reading recommendations. There is no white cast; you can barely see it upon application unless you use too much.
You definitely do not need a lot, it spreads thin. When it dries, any color is gone. It also helps slow down my face getting all greasy as the day goes on
, which I love. My skin is very, very oily but I can still apply this after my moisturizer and feel totally comfortable. I'm not a fan of scents, and the scent on this is extremely mild." — Ms. Renee
A fan fave Laneige lip mask
BuzzFeed Shopping writer, Becca Glasser-Baker
: "Upon the recommendation of a friend, I tried this product, and after the first use, I wasn't blown away, but as I continued to use this, I fell in love with this product. So much so that I quite literally chased down the gift set in 2021, and I am so glad I did. At home, I have at least five different flavors of these, and I use them EVERY SINGLE DAY.
I never thought a lip mask would actually change my life, but this one did, and I cannot live without it."Promising review:
"I was kinda skeptical, as I am with anything that blows up on TikTok because you never know who is getting paid for a review. But I’m dead serious this stuff works. I have the driest, chapped lips, and I have anxiety so I’m always biting my lips, and I’ve only used this for three days, and my lips are already so soft and healed.
It seems expensive but looks like it will last me for months." — Caitlin
A Heimish cleansing balm for stubborn blackheads
Using the mini spatula, scoop a decent amount and let it melt as it comes in contact with your skin. Spread and massage it into your face, rinse and you're done!Promising review:
"I love this cleanser! Recently saw it on BuzzFeed and thought maybe it would work as advertised because nothing I've tried works on my pores but was skeptical. I'm so glad I tried it! My large pores are disappearing. I also had some dry patches on my face but no more. The feel, smell, and results are so good I want it for my whole body!
I could see and feel results after one use!!" — TJ
A Krave Beauty matcha hemp cleanser
Krave Beauty
is a Korean woman-owned small biz that aims to make skincare easy and stress-free.Promising review:
"I struggled with oily, acne-prone skin and a damaged barrier since I was a teenager. But I've been loyal to this cleanser and the oat moisturizer since they came out and y'all...it took some time, but my skin is finally, FINALLY, in the place I always wanted it to be. It has the perfect texture, amount of lather, and after-feel of any cleanser I've ever tried
. Do your skin a favor and try this." — Monisa A.
A Tonymoly octopus-shaped blackhead remover
Check it out being used on TikTok
!Promising review:
"After just two days of use, this adorable little octopus has done wonders for me, smells great too.
Here's how I used it: I wore down the stick just a little to where the texture from the salt is visible, scrubbed around on my face so there was plenty of product, then I used my fingers to gently massage all the gunk away. Rinse, pat dry, and enjoy the softness. Highly recommended for people with sensitive skin like myself.
" — LuckLocust
A bottle of hydrating Glow Recipe watermelon glow serum
Check out this
TikTok of these drops being used for a natural makeup look! Glow Recipe
is an Asian-owned business that aims to create fruit-forward, clean beauty formulas to incorporate into your skincare routine.Promising review:
"I can't recommend these drops enough. I've been using them for about three months and I've never received so many compliments on my skin. Admittedly, while I have sensitive skin, it isn't usually very problematic. With that said, my skin is on the drier side and a blemish will pop up from time to time, and this has been a total game changer. It really does help smooth out any texture and it's so hydrating. The drops also smell amazing
. Honestly, buy these and thank me later!" — Amazon customer
A Some by Mi Miracle toner
Promising review:
"This stuff works! First off all there was no purging period, which my acne prone skin is grateful for. It also doesn't sting or smell harsh. Within a week of using this toner I stopped having breakouts
. My dark spots are slowly getting lighter and my skin is starting to glow. I'm on my second bottle now and I have nothing but good things to say. I really hope they never stop making this." — kem
A Son & Park beauty water
Promising review:
"This is my fourth bottle, and I don't think I'll be switching toner any time soon. It's an amazing toner and makeup remover all in one — super easy and convenient
! I can tell this is a great product by the way my skin feels afterward: clean, light, and not dry at all. I swear by this toner!! You won't be disappointed, I promise." — Lindsay
A pack of popular Cosrx pimple patches
For persistent or bigger pimples, leave a pimple patch on overnight for two to three days to allow the pimple to diminish completely.Promising review:
"This product works!
It stays on until you remove it and honestly, you can wash your face and forget it’s there and still it holds up to a lather without falling off. I had a few hormonal acne areas on my chin that were painful to the touch. This patch seemed to alleviate the discomfort and I forgot about it and wore them overnight. It took a few days for the spot to go down in size but it works. As for blemishes after threading, single treatment and by morning… the blemish is gone.
" — LaTisha Taylor
A cooling calming cream by Dear Klairs
Promising review:
"Absolutely worth every single cent! I have severe rosacea that leaves my nose and cheeks dry, flaky, and breaking out. I’ve had little success with anything topical that will provide any relief to my irritated skin...I received my order Wednesday and applied it that night after washing my face. By Saturday afternoon, my face is almost completely healed, preventing pealing and helping clear up my rosacea skin irritation!
" — Amazon customer
And a Dear Klairs freshly juiced vitamin mask
Promising review:
"Freakin love this stuff. Makes my skin feel bouncy and hydrated. It feels like a beautiful drink of sunny morning water for the face
. LOVE the smell of this stuff it’s a very bright citrusy scent I can’t describe fully that just smells like you are happy to be alive lol. Oh AND I looked up the ingredients of this stuff on the EWG website and it had pretty good safety ratings! After using this consecutively for a couple weeks I’ve noticed a significant brightening affect and anti acne affect!
I think this is due to the active ingredients being for skin barrier health so the skin is less likely to break out. And the evening of my skin tone is just an added benefit!" — A