If You've Never Tried K- And J-Beauty Sunscreen, Here's Your Sign

Fans of Korean and Japanese beauty, myself included, believe everyday sunscreen is one category in which Asian products have everyone else beat in terms of look, feel and even protective UV-filtering innovations.

American-formulated sunscreens can tend to feel suffocating, don’t always play well with makeup and can leave a finish that’s either too greasy or too chalky. It wasn’t until I tried a Korean sunscreen for the first time that my perception of what SPF could be completely changed.

Dermatologist Dr. Brendan Camp of New York City’s MDCS Dermatology said that while many American sunscreens place a priority on functionality, J- and K-beauty brands often focus on the cosmetic elegance of the product.

“[They] are typically lightweight formulations that may include ingredients that provide additional benefits, like hydration and antioxidant protection,” he said, while pointing out that in some instances, American SPF brands also offer these advantages.

Camp added that people with more oil-prone skin may find K- and J-beauty SPFs particularly helpful as they tend to be less greasy and more lightweight and non-comedogenic.

Through my personal use, I’ve found that Korean and Japanese formulations absorb incredibly well, never irritate my sensitive skin and have a feel that’s closer to a really great moisturizer, rather than just a protective, but very detectable, layer of sun protection. They also work incredibly well beneath foundations and cream makeup products and never cause smearing or product separation like many other sunscreens I’ve tried.

While there’s a strong and predominantly satisfied customer base for these products (I count myself in this group), it’s important to note that although sunscreen actives used in these formulas have been variously approved for use by governments in Europe, South Korea and Japan, they have yet to be approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration — a delay that is frustrating to many in the medical community and to consumers (and explains why these products can feel so different from our own).

You can learn more about the expert-recommended ways of finding Korean and Japanese sunscreens in our previous coverage, or you can see below a collection of some of the most popular and beloved K- and J-beauty sunscreens available to shoppers in the U.S. (Many can be bought from U.S.-based retailers like Amazon and Target, but do note that some outlets that specialize in these products, including Stylevana and Yesstyle, will likely ship your order directly from Asia.)