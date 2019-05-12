Myanmar Pilot Hailed A Hero For Safely Landing Plane Amid Landing Gear Failure

A Myanmar pilot safely landed his aircraft on Sunday despite a landing gear failure, earning him plaudits as a hero.

Dramatic footage circulated on social media shows the Myanmar National Airlines plane touching down at Mandalay International Airport on its rear wheels before lowering its nose onto the tarmac.

Due to a lack of front wheels to support it, the plane slid on its nose before coming to a stop.

Myanmar pilot skillfully manages to execute emergency landing despite plane's front wheels not deploying

Passengers said smoke filled the aircraft as it landed — but no injuries have been reported.

According to the AFP news agency, 89 people, including seven crew members, were on board the Embraer-190 jet. It had flown about 400 miles north from the Myanmar capital of Yangon to Mandalay, a historic city popular with tourists.

ASSOCIATED PRESS A Myanmar National Airlines plane sits on the runway at Mandalay International airport on Sunday after its pilot was forced to land the aircraft without its front wheels deploying,

Myanmar officials said the pilot, Captain Myat Moe Aung, had been preparing to land the plane when a “technical fault” prevented him from dropping the front landing gear.

Ye Htut Aung of Myanmar’s Civil Aviation Department told AFP that the pilot circled the airport twice as he tried to deploy the gear both manually and using the plane’s computer system.

When that failed, he burned fuel, as emergency procedures call for, before landing the plane, Myanmar National Airlines said in a statement, according to Reuters. The flight crew then performed an emergency evacuation of the jet.

Capt. Myat Moe Aung shaking hands with Mandalay Chief Minister after the landing.

