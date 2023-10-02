This Controversial Dating Show Is The Top Series On Max Right Now

“Naked Attraction” is currently the most popular show on Max, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.

This controversial British dating show surged up the trending list after the first six seasons joined Max last week. The premise is somewhat simple: Six potential partners are presented to a single person looking for love, but they’re naked and hidden behind colorful booths that gradually reveal their bodies from the bottom up during successive elimination rounds.

Advertisement

Since premiering in the U.K. in 2016, “Naked Attraction” has sparked numerous complaints due to its use of nudity, and now that it’s reached American viewers, the backlash has gone international. U.S. critics of the show have also condemned its objectifying and shallow approach to dating.

Read on for more trending shows of the moment across streaming services including Hulu, Apple TV+, Netflix and Disney+. And if you want to stay informed about all things streaming, subscribe to the Streamline newsletter.

HuffPost

Advertisement

Another U.K.-based series ― “The Great British Baking Show” ― is one of the most popular shows on Netflix. Known as “The Great British Bake Off” in the U.K., the beloved competition series just returned for its 14th season on Sept. 26 across the pond and on Sept. 29 for U.S. viewers on Netflix.

The show invites accomplished home bakers to compete in a series of delicious challenges judged by culinary legends Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith. The latest installment of “Bake Off” brings 12 new contestants from around the U.K., as well as a new face ― English television personality Alison Hammond ― who will join comedian and actor Noel Fielding as co-host.

The Apple TV+ sci-fi series “Invasion” returned for a 10-episode second season on Aug. 23, nearly two years after Season 1 premiered.

New episodes are released each week and continue the story of an alien invasion as seen through the eyes of ordinary people around the world. Though the first season received mixed reviews from critics, some have described the latest installment as a notable improvement.

Advertisement

Fans of the “Bachelor” franchise have plenty to watch right now with the recent premiere of “The Golden Bachelor” and new season of “Bachelor in Paradise,” which is dominating Hulu’s Top 15 list.

Season 9 of the reality competition spinoff was released on Sept. 28, and brings together another batch of previous contestants from “The Bachelor” and “The Bachelorette” for a second chance at new relationships.

Also known as “Star Wars: Ahsoka,” this miniseries premiered on Disney+ on Aug. 22, with new episodes dropping each week leading up to Tuesday’s finale.

Advertisement

A spinoff from the hit “Mandalorian” series, this show stars Rosario Dawson in the titular role, a former Jedi Padawan who must protect the vulnerable galaxy from a new threat after the fall of the Empire.