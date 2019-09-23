White House Aides Say Nancy Pelosi Is Emboldening Them To Defy Congress: Report

“We don’t want our people like the vice president and his son creating to [sic] the corruption already in the Ukraine,” Trump told reporters Sunday, adding that he had discussed “all of the corruption taking place” in a July phone call with Zelensky.

Amid the heightening fight over impeachment among congressional Democrats, Congress plans to investigate a complaint from a national intelligence whistleblower, who alleges that he or she was shut down when warning White House officials of Trump’s contact with Ukraine.