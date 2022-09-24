Joe Goldberg is taking his murderous ways to London.

Netflix dropped an eerily optimistic new teaser for Season 4 of the dark, stalker-narrated murder drama on Saturday.

“I’m not the lovable bookstore manager in New York, or the shop clerk in L.A. or the doting husband in the suburbs,” Penn Badgley’s subversive and unrelenting character Joe Goldberg says in his trademark inner monologue. “No. Not any more.”

In the new promo, Goldberg, now residing more than 3,000 miles away from New York under the alias of professor Jonathan Moore, poetically tells the audience that he’s somehow become a teacher in the U.K. — and his new move has helped him “bury the past.”

“Allow me to introduce myself. I’ve gone through a bit of refinement upon crossing the pond, and living in London has allowed me to bury the past, if you will,” he says.

For those who are caught up, Season 3 concluded with Goldberg traveling to Paris to follow his new obsession, Marienne Bellamy (Tati Gabrielle).

However, Badgley told Entertainment Tonight that Netflix relocated to London from Paris because “it’s cheaper,”

The show has seen massive success as the streaming titan announced its Season 4 renewal last October, just days before the series’ third-season premiere.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight in June, Badgley apprised fans that the upcoming season may feel a little different as the show evolves.

“The tone is similar but it’s shifting in that there is a different format. We’re using a different format,” he told ET Online. “It’s almost like we’re shifting the genre slightly. And I think it works.”

The psychological thriller has added some new faces for the new season, including Tilly Keeper (Lady Phoebe), Amy Leigh Hickman (Nadia) and Ed Speleers (Rhys).

Badgley and Gabrielle are set to reprise their Season 3 roles, alongside previously announced new stars Charlotte Ritchie and Lukas Gage.

Keeper, Hickman and Speleers will also appear as series regulars, alongside recurring cast members Niccy Lin (Sophie), Aidan Cheng (Simon), Stephen Hagan (Malcolm), Ben Wiggins (Roald), Eve Austin (Gemma), Ozioma Whenu (Blessing), Dario Coates (Connie), Sean Pertwee (Vic), Brad Alexander (Edward), Alison Pargeter (Dawn) and Adam James (Elliot).