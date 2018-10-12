Here’s The New Show You Should Watch Right Now

Any reasons to be skeptical? Well, it’s a superhero show on The CW. Personally, I don’t have much time for these shows, as they have relatively low-budget battle scenes and zany plotlines. The superheroes in “Black Lightning” fight a group called “The 100.” I can’t stand the cliche of protagonists trying to thwart a shadowy cabal with a stupid name. That kind of thing only happens in shows when the writers know they really need to stretch the plot into too many episodes and therefore don’t present a realistic antagonist that can ultimately be defeated. But if you like superhero shows, you can’t do much better than this one.