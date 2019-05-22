Probe Into Racist Photo In Gov. Ralph Northam's Yearbook Complete

ASSOCIATED PRESS Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has faced calls to resign after the photo was discovered on his medical school's yearbook page.

An investigation into how a racist photo appeared on Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s medical school yearbook page has ended without an answer.

Investigators, capping a three-month investigation, said Wednesday that they were unable to determine whether Northam is indeed the person in the decades-old photo that shows someone in blackface.

“With respect to the photograph on Governor Northam’s personal page, we could not conclusively determine the identity of either individual depicted in the photograph,” said the report commissioned by Eastern Virginia Medical School, according to The Washington Post.

Northam has refused calls to resign over the photo that was published in his 1984 Eastern Virginia Medical School yearbook. The photo shows someone posing in blackface next to a figure wearing a Ku Klux Klan costume.

He initially issued an apology for the photo after it was published online by a conservative website in February. After Democrats demanded that he resign, he reversed course and denied being in the photo.

He did admit to appearing in blackface in another incident, however, when he said “darkened” his face to portray Michael Jackson in a dance contest.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.