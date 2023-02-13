What's Hot

Rihanna Is Pregnant, Rep Confirms After Super Bowl Halftime Show

All-Women Team Of Pilots Make History In Super Bowl Flyover

Eagles Coach Gets Emotional During National Anthem At Super Bowl

Kansas City Chiefs Win The 2023 Super Bowl

Germany To Ease Visa Conditions For Some Earthquake Victims

Brittney Griner Attends WM Phoenix Open Golf Tournament

Jill Biden Not Shy About Her 'Philly Girl' Sports Fandom

Firm Hired By Trump To Prove Election Fraud Came Up Empty: Report

Gas Pipeline To Vegas Resumes Operating After Shutdown

Halle Berry Pokes Fun At Herself After She 'Face Planted' At A Charity Event

Matt Gaetz Honors Accused Murderer In Judiciary Committee Meeting

Object Flying Over Northern Canada Shot Down By U.S. Warplane

EntertainmentGrammy Awards

De La Soul Co-Founder Trugoy The Dove Dead At 54

David Jude Jolicoeur, known widely as Trugoy the Dove and one of the founding members of the Long Island hip-hop trio De La Soul, has died.
Lindsey Bahr
Rapper Trugoy the Dove of the band De La Soul performs onstage during Weekend 1, Day 2 of the 2019 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 13, 2019 in Indio, California.
Rapper Trugoy the Dove of the band De La Soul performs onstage during Weekend 1, Day 2 of the 2019 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 13, 2019 in Indio, California.
Scott Dudelson via Getty Images

David Jude Jolicoeur, known widely as Trugoy the Dove and one of the founding members of the Long Island hip hop trio De La Soul, has died. He was 54.

His representative Tony Ferguson confirmed the reports Sunday. No other information was immediately available.

In recent years, Jolicoeur, had said he was battling congestive heart failure, living with a LifeVest machine affixed to his person. De La Soul was part of the hip-hop tribute at the Grammy Awards last week, but Trugoy was not onstage with his fellow bandmates.

Tributes poured in on social media shortly after the news broke Sunday.

“Dave! It was a honor to share so many stages with you,” wrote rapper Big Daddy Kane on Instagram.

Rapper Erik Sermon posted on Instagram that “This one hurts. From Long Island from one of the best rap groups in Hiphop # Delasoul #plug2 Dave has passed away you will be missed… RIP.”

Young Guru added, “Rest in peace my brother. You were loved. @plugwondelasoul I love you brother we are here for you. Smiles I love you bro. This is crazy” and DJ Semtex wrote that it was “heart wrenching news.”

“Luke Cage” showrunner Cheo Hodari Coker wrote on Twitter that, "You don’t understand what De La Soul means to me. Their existence said to me, a black geek from Connecticut that yes, hip-hop belongs to you too, and Trugoy was the balance, McCartney to Pos Lennon, Keith to his Mick. This is a huge loss.”

Jolicoeur was born in Brooklyn but raised in the Amityville area of Long Island, where he met Vincent Mason (Pasemaster Mase) and Kelvin Mercer (Posdnuos) and the three decided to form a rap group, with each taking on distinctive names. Trugoy, Jolicoeur said, was backwards for “yogurt.” More recently he’d been going by Dave.

De La Soul’s debut studio album “3 Feet High and Rising,” produced by Prince Paul, was released in 1989 by Tommy Boy Records and praised for being a more light-hearted and positive counterpart to more charged rap offerings like N.W.A’s “Straight Outta Compton” and Public Enemy’s “It Takes a Nation of Millions” released just one year prior.

Sampling everyone from Johnny Cash and Steely Dan to Hall & Oates, De La Soul signaled the beginning of alternative hip-hop. In Rolling Stone, critic Michael Azerrad called it the first “psychedelic hip-hop record.” Some even called them a hippie group, though the members didn’t quite like that.

In 2010, “3 Feet High and Rising” was added to the National Recording Registry by the Library of Congress for its historic significance.

They followed with “De La Soul Is Dead,” in 1991, which was a bit darker and more divisive with critics, and “Stakes is High,” in 1996.

De La Soul released eight albums and in March were going to make their streaming service debut, on Spotify, Apple Music and others after a long battle with Tommy Boy Records about legal and publishing matters. The 2021 acquisition of Tommy Boy Records by Reservoir, with masters from the likes of De La Soul, Queen Latifah and Naughty By Nature, helped move things along and the full catalog was set to debut on March 3.

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Popular in the Community