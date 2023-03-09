Read Live Updates On The Ohio Train Derailment Senate Hearing

Norfolk Southern Railway CEO Alan Shaw and EPA officials will testify about the Feb. 3 train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, which left residents angry and scared about potential damage from toxic chemicals.
The officials are speaking before the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee. In a statement prepared ahead of the hearing, Shaw said he’s “deeply sorry” for the incident and “determined to make it right,” according to The Hill.
Read live updates on the hearing below:
Getty
Norfolk Southern CEO Arrives
Here's a photo of Shaw arriving earlier this morning to testify.
The Hearing's Underway
Sen. Tom Carper (D-Del.), chair of the Environment and Public Works Committee, kicked off the hearing just after 10 a.m.
He encouraged officials to work together to make sure regulations are up to date and enforced, and pushed for Norfolk Southern to fulfill its "moral obligations" to the citizens of East Palestine.
