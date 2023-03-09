What's Hot

Read Live Updates On The Ohio Train Derailment Senate Hearing

Norfolk Southern Railway CEO Alan Shaw said he is "deeply sorry" about the incident.
Paige Lavender

Senior Editor, Breaking News, HuffPost

Norfolk Southern Railway CEO Alan Shaw and EPA officials will testify about the Feb. 3 train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, which left residents angry and scared about potential damage from toxic chemicals.

The officials are speaking before the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee. In a statement prepared ahead of the hearing, Shaw said he’s “deeply sorry” for the incident and “determined to make it right,” according to The Hill.

Read live updates on the hearing below:

Paige Lavender

Getty

Norfolk Southern CEO Arrives

Here's a photo of Shaw arriving earlier this morning to testify.
Paige Lavender

Another One...

As the hearing kicked off Thursday, WBRC in Alabama reported another train derailment. According to WBRC, this derailment did not feature a train carrying hazardous material, and no one was injured in the incident.
Paige Lavender

The Hearing's Underway

Sen. Tom Carper (D-Del.), chair of the Environment and Public Works Committee, kicked off the hearing just after 10 a.m.

He encouraged officials to work together to make sure regulations are up to date and enforced, and pushed for Norfolk Southern to fulfill its "moral obligations" to the citizens of East Palestine.
Paige Lavender

HuffPost's Chris D'Angelo wrote about how the Ohio train derailment drew attention to the railroad industry's history of cuts and deregulation.

