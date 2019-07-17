HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

nd3000 via Getty Images

If you’re looking for an easy way to brush up on some skills to make your professional life a bit easier, there are plenty of online courses available to you. Depending on what you’re looking to improve ― whether it’s to become more productive or an expert in Excel — you can likely take an online course and never leave your home.

We’ve selected 10 essential courses, each under $20, to prepare you to launch your startup or polish the skills needed to excel in the business world. These courses will teach you the fundamentals of everything from running a small business to finance, writing and time management. Sharpen your business skills and learn some new ones with these clear and thorough courses taught by experts in each field.

If you want more of our editor-sourced products and reviews, sign up for HuffPost’s sales and deals newsletter, too.

StackCommerce

Taught by successful startup founders Karl House and Ben Lee, this course shares inside tips for starting, growing and managing a profitable business from the ground up. This course is available for just $19.99.

Prapass Pulsub via Getty Images

Make sense of your business’ financial data with one of the most popular accounting programs for small businesses owners. Prepare for tax season and organize your finances with this comprehensive seven-hour course. Get the QuickBooks 2019 Master Class for only $19.

StackCommerce

Transform your business idea into a minimum viable product with 71 lectures from top-rated instructors. For a limited time, the 1-Day MVP 2.0 is available for $15.

StackCommerce

If you master Microsoft Excel, you’ll have access to essential tools required to organize and grow your business. This class is Community Professional Development-certified and will walk you through an extensive overview of the most important elements of the software. Get the Microsoft Excel Diploma Master Class for $19.

StackCommerce

Gain a strong grasp of the most crucial elements of finance and accounting with 43 lectures taught by the award-winning business school professor and venture capitalist Chris Haroun. This course is marked down to $19.99, making it an accessible and affordable introduction to accounting and finance.

StackCommerce

Polish your communications skills to ensure that you’re ready for everything from job interviews to investor pitches. Expand your leadership capabilities and prepare to effectively and impressively communicate in any environment or scenario. Lifetime access to the Complete Communication Skills Master Class costs only $14.99.

10'000 Hours via Getty Images

Whether public speaking terrifies you or you’re just looking to get better at it, this master class is the ultimate guide to gain confidence and a concrete public speaking foundation. Marked down to just $9.99, the Instant Public Speaking Master Class is well worth it.

University of Cambridge writing tutor Clare Lynch will walk you through the top principles of clear, persuasive nonfiction writing for everything from emails to cover letters to investment proposals. This 60-lecture course is available for only $9.99.

StackCommerce

Copywriting is both an art and a science. Start with the basics and learn to craft captivating copy for landing pages, email, content marketing and more. Modern Copywriting: Writing Copy That Sells In 2019 is only $10.99.

Doucefleur via Getty Images

Conquer procrastination, distraction and time-wasting by making small changes that can have a huge impact on your overall success and productivity. Learn to better manage your workload for just $15.