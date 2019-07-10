Felicity Huffman's First Post-College Scandal Movie Trailer Just Dropped

Felicity Huffman is getting another close-up after the college admissions scandal.

The Netflix movie “Otherhood” — whose release was delayed after Huffman, who co-stars in the film, admitted to paying $15,000 to fraudulently raise her daughter’s SAT score — is finally seeing the light of day. (You can now watch the trailer below.)

In the preview of “Otherhood” posted Wednesday, Huffman plays Helen, a mom who drives to New York City with two pals (Patricia Arquette and Angela Bassett) so they can reconnect with their grown sons.

Helen implores Bassett’s Carol to “make him love you!” and playfully twerks in another scene.

Netflix postponed the film’s original April 26 release after Huffman admitted her role in the bribery scam. The former “Desperate Housewives” star and Oscar nominee pleaded guilty to a single charge of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud.

The movie now premieres on Netflix Aug. 2.

According to imdb.com, “Otherhood” completed production in July 2018, well before Huffman and actress Lori Loughlin (who faces more serious charges) were snared in the bribery scandal that involved several prominent people and universities.

Huffman also appeared in the miniseries “When They See Us,” about the falsely convicted teens known as the Central Park Five, which dropped on Netflix in late spring.