U.S. NewsWyoming

HOLY CRAP: Out-Of-Control Truck Comes Within Inches Of State Trooper

Wyoming Highway Patrol pleads with motorists after scare: Slow down for emergency vehicles.
Ed Mazza

Overnight Editor, HuffPost

A Wyoming state trooper came within inches of his life last week when an out-of-control truck ran off the road and nearly took him out.

Footage from the officer’s dashcam shows just how close the 18-wheeler came:

“The tractor and trailer driver could not maintain control of his vehicle and ran off the roadway and into the median,” the highway patrol said on Facebook.

No one was injured, but the department said it’s a reminder to slow down for emergency vehicles: “Please remember that emergency personnel wants to be able to make it home safely at the end of their shift.”

Ed Mazza - Overnight Editor, HuffPost

