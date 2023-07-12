ShoppingParenting Prime Day 2023

If You’re A Parent, Here's What You'll Want To Buy Before Prime Day Ends Tonight

Kids are expensive, so these smart savings on even smarter products are 100% worth it.
Mallory Mower, Abby Kass

We waded through the mountains of bargains for you and found some of the best deals in every category.

FYI — deals move quickly on Prime Day. We’ll do our best to keep this post and imagery as up-to-date as possible, but we can’t catch everything immediately. Check back throughout the day to see our latest updates as the deals change!

Note: To get these deals you have to be a Prime member, so if you aren’t already, sign up for a free 30 day trial here.

1
Amazon
A crib for 34% off and a matching changing table for 21% off
Promising reviews: (crib) "This crib was easy to assemble, it took my husband and me about 30 minutes. The color is beautiful. I also love that it can convert to a toddler bed for future use. Highly recommend." —Karla LeJeune(table) "This table is both beautiful and so easy to build! The quality of this table is so nice, when my son is ready for a crib I would love to get the crib to match as well! The table comes with everything you need to build. Look no further for an affordable table that looks top notch!" —Liz

Prices: (crib) $238.24 (originally 359.99; available in three colors) and changing table $116.46 (originally $146.99; available in three colors)
2
Amazon
A cute-as-can-be baby monitor for 26% off
Check out Cubo's landing page for more Prime Day deals!

Promising review: "My whole family and I love this camera, especially the auto photo capture function which will automatically snap cute pictures of your baby throughout the day. I had a small issue with my camera which was quickly resolved by the customer service team who are very responsive, courteous and helpful. Highly recommended!" —Hannah

Price:$221 (originally $299)
3
Amazon
A portable breast pump for 39% off with 15 control levels
Check out the BabyBuddah landing page for more Prime Day deals!

Promising review: "This little pump is a lifesaver for exclusively pumping. It is so compact and just as powerful as my large medical grade pump. I used it with my first child for six months and about three months with my second child, but unfortunately it then stopped working. Not ideal, but I did read the pump is only for single use — so, fair. It was worth a second purchase." —Chad

Price:$151.99 (originally $249.99)
4
Amazon
A super-soft and breathable extra-large blanket for up to 25% off
Promising review: "It is huge! Love that. First blanket I’ve bought that doesn’t look too small for my king-size bed. There is no fear of being a cover hog with this blanket, since there’s plenty to share." —Angela Gibson

Price:$119.25+ (originally $159; available in 17 colors)
5
Amazon
A lactation massager for 31% off
Check out LaVie's landing page for more breast feeding-friendly Prime Day deals!

Promising review: "After struggling with clogged ducts with my first child, I was determined to avoid it the second time around. Massaging a sore breast with my hand was extremely uncomfortable for me and often left me sore. Therefore I tried this device. It’s way gentler than trying to massage the duct yourself and is very easy to use. I got a severe clog as my milk came in that became super sore and red and this cleared it up. By the next day, it wasn’t sore or red anymore. Win!" —Airbecca8

Price:$23.99 (originally $34.99)
6
Amazon
A set of three exposed wood shelves for 36% off
Promising review: "Perfect for our baby's nursery. These were easy to put together and very sturdy. They are small but definitely worth it for what we needed them for." —Tanner Ori

Price:$31.90+ (originally $49.97+; available in three colors)
7
Emma Lord/BuzzFeed
A "flossing toothbrush" for 36% off with two layers of bristles
Mouthwatchers is a small business established by Ronald Plotka, DDS, that specializes in antimicrobial toothbrushes designed to get deeper cleans even patients with "great" dental hygiene might miss with traditional brush and floss routines. I personally bought this a few months ago and love it! I use an electric toothbrush usually, but I feel like I'm getting a much more satisfying clean from these?? Especially because I tend to get yellow stains between my teeth no matter *how* much I floss, and these bristles seem to actually target that a lot more effectively. I've switched to using this in the morning and the electric one at night and definitely see a difference in that area in particular.

Promising review: "This was another one of my TikTok purchases! I was skeptical but my kids hate flossing their teeth so thought this might help in between making them floss. They work amazing! My kids said they could see and feel a different on the first use and I agree! They are definitely with a try! I would suggest not pushing too hard, those tiny bristles really get in there and if you push too hard you nights be sore like I was. It felt like after going to a dental cleaning." —Amy N.

Price:$6.34 (originally $9.99)
8
amazon.com
A fancy touchless forehead thermometer for 71% off
Promising review: "This is a great thermometer — accurate, looks great, a must have! If you have kids, forget about sticking a thermometer in their ears. I have four kids now and a thermometer is a must-have. Hold this thing close to the forehead, push the button in and you get a reading in about one second. This thing looks good, feels good, and is accurate. We’ve used multiple thermometers in the past. The head scanner that you run across the forehead...no good. In-ear thermometers...accurate, but expect a battle. Rectal thermometers...very accurate, but expect a war. This is the easiest one out of all of them. We find it especially useful when we need the quick 'I don’t feel that great' check...i.e., man cold. Overall, highly recommend!."—BearDownChi1

Price:$15.99 (originally $54.99)
9
amazon.com
A Bliss bidet from Bio Bidet for 33% off
BTW, I'm raving from experience here! I own this bidet and it has been a *must need* during my pregnancy! Check out BioBidet's landing page to see all their Prime Day deals!

Promising review: "I purchased this because I have a medical condition and this helps so much. It can be as powerful or as gentle as you want it. It is the catalyst of all the bidets I looked at. It mounted easily and provides a heated seat and heated water. The hand remote is great to have rather than bending to change the modes on the sides. Guest have fallen in love with it. Plenty of options to fit everyone’s preferences. I highly recommend this product. We have had no issues with it at all." —Rena P.

Price:$466.65 (originally $699; available elongated or round)
10
amazon.com
A teaching alarm clock for 50% off
One of my BuzzFeed coworkers wrote a review about how this clock is basically like giving the gift of sleep to parents with young children.

Promising review: "We've had this clock for four years and it's still going strong. You can adjust the amount of time the green light stays on. You MUST wait until the green light comes on to enter the room or it won't work! If your child comes out before it's on, take them back to bed and walk out. We get them used to it (now with child #3, 9 months old) by telling them before closing the door at night 'Wait for your green alien to wake up!' It's a good last minute reminder. The only thing I'd change is that the dimmest light setting is still a bit bright for my light sleepers, so I have to lay a burp rag or something over the back to make it dimmer. I'm considering buying a second so the older kids can have theirs back!" —Lauren

Price:$19.99 (originally $39.95)
11
Amazon
Or the Frida 3-in-1 sound machine for 34% off
This *treasure* is a white noise soother, sleep trainer, and alarm clock specifically designed for nurseries.

Check out Frida's landing page for more Prime Day deals! Promising review: "This is perfect for the whole family. This doubles as an alarm clock plus a sound machine. And it’s not obnoxious! It’s a sleek design and even though I’m preparing to transition the infant to his own room: I may just keep this one for myself and get him a new one!" —Dani

Price:$33.24 (originally $49.99)
12
Amazon
A mod outdoor playset from Avenlur for 20% off
Check out Avenlur's landing page for more gorgeous kid products and see all that they have for sale this Prime Day!

Promising review: "This playset is absolutely GORGEOUS. My 2.5-year-old (although she’s the height of a 4-year-old) adores it and plays on it from morning til night. I wanted something affordable, modern, attractive, that didn’t take up too much space. This playset was the perfect choice. It is stunningly beautiful. My kiddo sits in the clubhouse for hours putting her little rocks and toys on the ledge and peaking through the windows. It’s definitely meant for kids under the age of say, 12, it's not an adult sized playset. I love that I don't have to worry about my kiddo being TOO high up. She can easily navigate the climbing wall and ladder vs. other playsets where I’m a nervous wreck and she can’t reach anything. All in all, if you’re looking for a playset that will beautify your yard and provide hours of joy, it’s the best buy for the amazing price!" —A.K.

Price:$1,196 (originally $1,495)
13
Amazon
A kid's smartphone (suitable for ages 8-18) for 20% off
Promising review: "I have had this phone for about a month now for my child. It is very easy to use and manage and customer service has been great so far. Great safety features. Very happy. Would recommend to parents looking for a safe way to communicate with their children." —Katherine Sullivan

Price:$295.20+ (originally $369+; available in a 3-month and 12-month plan)
14
Amazon
A storage deck box for up to 25% off
Check out East Oak's landing page to find more Prime Day deals!

Promising review: "I bought this to keep my kids outdoor stuff in. It took about two minutes to assemble. Now my porch is clutter free and has an extra seat!" —Jennifer Wilkins

Price:$134.49 (originally 179.99 for a 100-gallon size; available in four sizes and two styles)
15
Amazon
A feeding set for 40% off complete with suction plate (with dividers), cup, spoon, and bib
Promising review: "These items were wonderful! They are sturdy and the suction is perfect! The cup has a little weight to it which was easier for my child to use." —Quinten

Price:$23.99 (originally $39.99; available in 10 colors)
16
Amazon
A towel warmer for up to 37% off
Promising review: "This is a great addition to a hot tub! It easily fits two full-size beach towels and a robe and warmed them so evenly!" —Briana

Price:$112.62+ (originally $179.99; available in eight colors)
17
Amazon
A 2-in-1 Graco convertible car seat for 40% off — this has over 60,000 5-star ratings
Promising review: "This is a great cars eat! I love it. I have both my three-year-old and one-year-old in it. One is rear-facing and the other forward-facing. They both love their seats and are always comfortable looking. Their heads never fall forward while sleeping either. We were recently in a 6x rollover accident at 70mph with our boys in this brand of car seat. Neither of them was injured at all! I will never own another brand of car seat." —Fulton Wife

Price:$139.99 (originally $234.99, available in four colors)
18
Amazon
A swaddle swing blanket for 55% off
Check out KidCo's landing page to see all of their Prime Day deals!
Promising review: "I can't believe the world does not know about this...I am not kidding you. My daughter was awesome at night but my son is another story. He would cry non-stop at night. For hours!!!! The moment I got this thing it was like magic...you will never understand until you try it. Trust me, it's safe and it WORKS." —Carlos

Price:$24.95 (originally $55.99)
19
amazon.com
A detangling brush for 50% off that over 40,000+ have given a 5-star review to
Reviewers swear this brush works on all hair types: straight, wavy, or curly (from 3a–4c hair).
Promising review: "I'm a single dad of a 6-year-old girl, and combing her hair is the hardest part of taking care of her. She gets really bad knots in her hair. This brush is the only thing that has ever worked. Thank you so much. She even likes to comb her own hair now." —Nguyen P.

Price:$9.93 (originally $19.99; available in seven colors)
20
amazon.com
A Ruggable machine-washable rug for 20% off
Check out Ruggable's landing page for more Prime Day Deals!

Promising review: "Amazing. Well worth the price. I love the two piece design. Looks great. Very slip resistant, doesn't move at all. No need for rug grippers or protectors for hard wood. My kids already tested it out by dumping a cup of strawberry milk on the rug. It didn't leak through to the hardwood. Then we just threw it in the washer. I'm going to fill my house with these." —MattSand

Price:$79.20 (originally $99 for coral colored 2'x3'; available in multiple colors and sizes, not all on sale)
21
Amazon
A reviewer-loved sheet pan for 54% off
Promising review: "I couldn't be happier with this product. Seriously amazing! I love it. We live at a higher elevation so when we made our oatmeal raisin cookies they caramelized into the entire pan. I just want to say, the whole sheet of 'cookie' came right out without any fuss and the pan was clean. It goes without saying that everything else we made over the weekend had no issues and we couldn't be more pleased with these pans. We have used others in the past obviously (popular name brands) but these will continue to replace our other bakeware over time" —Rick K.

Get it from Amazon for $16.54 (originally $35.70)
22
Amazon
A 10-pack of bath crayons for 24% off
Check out Munchkin's landing page to see all the Prime Day deals available right now!

Promising review: "My 18-month-old LOVES these. As a future occupational therapist, I love that it’s promoting grasp patterns and scribbling!!! We are going on week 3-4 of using these every single night for bath time and she’s still not bored. Easy to clean up and seem to hold up well! I would recommend these for creative play, fine motor, writing development...all the good things for baby’s brain!!" —Carley Jackson

Price:$7.97 (originally $10.49)
23
Amazon
A set of 24 wood building blocks for 20% off with see-through rainbow acrylic panels
Promising review: "Perfect gift for my 2-year-old daughter. She loves building castles for her princesses and asks to play with the blocks all the time. Very smooth edges, durable and safe." —Amazon Customer

Price:$23.97 (originally $29.96)
24
amazon.com
A Chicco booster seat for 25% off with a removable tray and harness
Check out Chicco's landing page to see all their Prime Day deals!
Promising review: "This is perfect for my 2-year-old boy. It's easy to keep clean and I love that you can adjust heights and add the tray if needed." —Amanda Oleary

Price:$29.99 (originally $39.99)
25
Amazon
A Fire HD kids tablet for 40% off
Promising review: "Love this! It’s exactly like my daughter's other Amazon tablet but much bigger and seems to be faster. I love that once you enter the kids profile they can only download apps that are age appropriate and she can have the freedom of having her own games. It’s also super easy to switch to my own profile on the tablet if I wanna use it too!" —Amy

Price:$119.99 (originally $199.99; available in three colors)
26
Amazon
A TP-Link Wi-Fi extender for 33% off to boost your service throughout the whole house
Promising review: "My neighbor is gracious enough to share her Wi-Fi but I don't get a great signal throughout my place... This was the perfect fix and super easy to install. Almost plug and play. I downloaded the tether app and connected the network to the extender then logged on to the new network and now have full signal through my place on every device I have on the network. 👍 All you need is the password to the desired network OR access to the router and you're in." —Bradley Martinez

Price:$29.99 (originally $44.99)
27
amazon.com
A pack of corner guards for 43% off
Promising review: "These are honestly the best corner protectors we have tried! We've had a few others in our house and they are constantly falling off because they lost their sticky or our daughter pulls them off because they are huge and they catch her eye, and they are just not pretty to look at. But these are so small and clear, you don't even notice they are there (so our daughter doesn't even try to pull them off) they stick very well, and have already protected her little head from hitting a corner. I'm not sure how they will peel off, since we haven't tried yet, but so far so good!" —E3232

Price:$7.98 (originally $13.98; available in three pack sizes)
28
amazon.com
A pair of Como Tomo bottles for 29% off
Check out Como Tomo's landing page to see all their Prime Day deals!

Promising review: "I bought four different bottle brands and this bottle was the only one my breastfed baby latched to and had continuous interest in using. The nipple was closer to what she is used to and I think she liked the silicone feel and shape of the bottle for holding. The newborn flow was a little slow for what she is used to, but we are introducing the medium flow now." —Anne

Price:$19.98 (originally $27.99)
29
Amazon
A sight word Bingo game for 23% off
Promising review: "Our first-grader was feeling really discouraged with her sight words and I've been trying to think of ways to encourage her and get her excited to learn things she doesn't already know. She loved this game! We played with the whole family and her 3-year-old even enjoyed playing (we show her the cards and have her find the word that matches on her bingo card). I think this is a great way to make learning/practicing sight words fun! I am very happy with this purchase and I can see how it would be great for teachers in the classroom as well!!" —Jennie

Price:$9.99 (originally $12.99)
30
Amazon
A set of linen sheets for up to 25% off
Promising review: "I bought two sets of these sheets and absolutely love them. They are very nice quality, soft and the color is beautiful. The price was good too. I will be ordering more soon for my kids beds!" —Amazon Customer

Price:$129.97 (originally $173.97 for Queen-size; available in five sizes and four colors)
31
amazon.com
Or some extra soft cooling bed sheets for up to 37% off
Sets come with a flat sheet, fitted sheet, and two pillowcases (with only one pillowcase included in the Twin size).
Promising review: "These are the real deal!! I found them from a TikTok and my husband actually said after the first night, 'Let’s just replace all of our sheets with these, they’re so comfortable!' It’s a beautiful blue and white pattern. They wash well and breathe at night — I am always hot but these stayed cool. Definitely buying more!" —Julia Monroe

Price:$33.97+ (originally $46.97; available in sizes Twin–California King and 40 colors)
32
Amazon
A Fire TV Stick 4K for 54% off
Promising review: "Why didn’t I switch years ago? I would have saved thousands! SO many free options on top of the few streaming services I pay very little for. Never a shortage of choices, and I can still watch the news. I went from one to four within a couple months, because why not have one for every TV? One money, done and done, and everybody gets to watch whatever they want with NO buffering. Now we can even watch TV when it’s storming (or when there’s a hint of a tiny puff of a cloud five towns over), which we could never do when we had cable for almost $200 PER MONTH! One month worth of cable money covered the cost of all our Fire Sticks and cute glow in the dark skins. Hands down the best money-saving move I could make!" —Amazon Customer

Price:$22.99 (originally $49.99; and the non 4K version is 58% off right now)
33
Amazon
An eco-conscious Stasher reusable silicone bags bundle that's 30% off
This bundle comes with (1) Half Gallon Bag (64 Fl Oz), (1) Stand-Up Mid (56 Fl Oz), (1) Sandwich Bag (18 Fl Oz), (1) Snack Bag (12 Fl Oz).

Promising review: "I've tried a LOT of reusable bags as there are a lot of options out there all using a variety of materials. The fabric ones just get gross over time. The vinyl ones are hard to clean and aren't usually dishwasher-safe. There are other silicone ones that need a separate rod to close them that you can easily lose. This one is the most simple and easy to use. No separate pieces to lose. Can withstand any temperature/microwave/dishwasher/whatever. And if they get gunky they are very easy to clean." —Megan A.

Price:$48.27 (originally $68.96; check out the rest of the Stasher line, which is up to 30% off!)
34
amazon.com
An Echo Dot for 54% off
Promising review: "I am blown away by its incredible features! The sound quality is fantastic, with crystal clear audio and impressive bass response. I'm also impressed by how easy it was to set up — all I had to do was plug it in, connect to Wi-Fi, and it was ready to use. One of the things I love about this product is that it's incredibly versatile. With voice commands, I can stream my favorite music, create shopping lists, make phone calls hands-free, and even control other smart devices in my home. It's like having a personal assistant right there in my living room! I'm also thrilled with the design. It's sleek and modern, and it blends in perfectly with my home decor. Plus, the compact size makes it easy to place anywhere. If you're looking for a smart speaker with excellent sound quality and a range of capabilities, look no further. I highly recommend it!" —Wasn't that helpful? "👍🏻"

Price:$22.99 (originally $54.99; available in three colors)
35
Amazon
A pack of Tommee Tippee silicone pacifiers for up to 28% off
Promising review: "My son will only take Tommee Tippee pacifiers, but the traditional ones tend to trap water in the nipple that I can never get out. I was so happy to find these that are the same style. My only complaint is there is no where to latch a pacifier clip, however, it is an easy fix with a single hole punch! My son LOVES them! Will be buying more!" —Crystal H.

Price:$12.10+ (originally $16.88; available in 3 styles and 12 colors)
36
amazon.com
A 5-in-1 gym for 28% off
Check out Avenlur's landing page for more gorgeous kid products and see all that they have for sale this Prime Day!

Promising review: "This was easy to put together, my husband and I did it in less than an hour. The packaging is nice and doesn’t feel cheap. It feels very solid and the wood smells like wood, so that’s nice. Also all the holes are drilled where they are supposed to be and only two holes (of about 64 total) were slightly stripped once fully tightened, but it doesn’t seem to impact the structural integrity and nothing is loose." —Gullyfluff25

Price:$215.20 (originally $299; available in two colors)
37
amazon.com
A portable iPhone charger for up to 30% off
Promising review: "I bought this specifically for backpacking and it did the job! Rim-to-rim trip through Grand Canyon there is no cell service, let alone a place to charge. I also wanted something lightweight without extra cords or space in my pack. So this was the perfect solution and I could stash it anywhere in my pack. However, I was only able to recharge my phone once and barely made it through 8 days with phone in airplane mode. So I might have to get another one for the next trip. I also plan to put this in my suit pocket for business trips." —Kevin

Price:$18.19 (originally $25.99+; available in seven colors)
38
amazon.com
A splash-proof kids smartwatch for up to 53% off because your kiddo is obsessed with your smartwatch but you're not about to drop $200 on a watch they're bound to break. This kid-friendly smartwatch can take videos, pictures, and selfies they can customize with built-in funny filters. There are even built-in games, like Monster Detector, which allows the child to experience AR and "catch" monsters in the real world. Ummm...did I just convince myself that I need this too?
Promising reviews: "I got this watch for my 8-year-old for her birthday and she loves it! She takes pictures, videos, and plays the games." —YaYa"

Super cute and easy to work for my 5-year-old. He loves that he can match mom now! It has games already installed, can take pictures, exercise, and lots more. Entertainment for HOURS!! And you can even change the watch face like an Apple Watch! So cool!" —Brittany

Price:$29.49+ (originally $59.99; available in five colors)
39
Amazon
An American Dental Association-accepted Waterpik Water Flosser for 50% off
Promising review: "So...this Waterpik is amazing. I had 4mm and 5mm periodontal pockets from not flossing and also experienced some bone loss, I also had to get a very uncomfortable deep gum pocket cleaning. I literally hated flossing and would find myself avoiding to floss, even though I needed it very much. My gums were red, swollen, and inflamed because I was in the early stages of periodontal disease. I started using the Waterpik flosser and instantly liked this way of flossing much better! After using it consecutively each night for only five days my gums were noticeably better and felt much better. After two weeks of using the Waterpik flossing, coconut oil pulling, and mouthwash treatment, my gums have done a complete 180 and my mouth and gums are starting to heal properly! Also this flosser can be somewhat loud, but definitely gets the job done. Brought this with my own money and this is an honest testimonial/review. I will be back with an update on what mm my gum pockets will be!" —Ebony

Price: $49.99 (originally $99.99; available in five colors)
40
amazon.com
A reviewer-beloved veggie chopper for 40% off
Fullstar is a small business established in 2017 that specializes in kitchen gadgets. Check out a TikTok of the veggie chopper in action.

Promising review: "Makes life so much easier. I can't imagine chopping onions or bell peppers by hand anymore, and it does so much more. We used to have a Prepworks chopper which was a similar idea, but you had to press so hard to chop, and it broke after not too long. This one requires very little effort to cut through the food and it has a generous container." —Amazon Customer

Price: $24.99 (originally $39.99)
41
Amazon
An Echo Show 8 for 54% off
Promising review: "I recently upgraded my smart home display from an Echo Show 5 to the Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen, 2021 release) and I am really impressed with the improvements. The HD smart display is much larger and clearer, perfect for viewing video content or recipes while cooking. The stereo speakers also provide a much better audio experience compared to the previous model. Plus, Alexa works seamlessly with all of my smart home devices to control everything from my lighting to my thermostat. Overall, I am very satisfied with my purchase and would recommend the Echo Show 8 to anyone looking for an upgrade from their Echo Show 5 or just a high-quality smart display in general." —Larry Stinson

Price:$59.99 (originally $129.99; available in two colors and various bundles)
42
Amazon
A kid's writing and drawing tablet for up to 55% off
Promising review: "This is a great 'toy.' Kids love it, and it is easy to use for drawing, practicing sight words or spelling lists, games between siblings, etc, for even 4-year-olds. I purchased two, and then seeing how popular they were, I purchased a few more for gifts and have received very good feedback from the recipients." —CR

Price:$16.13+ (originally $35.99; available in five colors)
43
Amazon
An inflatable rubber ducky tub for 20% off
Check out Munchkin's landing page to see all the Prime Day deals available right now!

Promising review: "My little one LOVES his duck tub. The soft edges kept him safe while learning to sit and he thinks it is so fun for his baths. It also helps us use less water and have a safe place to give a bath without hard edges." —Boy Mom

Price:$10.87 (originally $13.59)
44
amazon.com
A house shaped bed frame for 30% off for kids who feel extra cozy at home
Promising review: "Extremely sturdy. I put them together myself in just over an hour each. My girls love sleeping in their beds now! Very happy with my purchase." —Melody Lundeen

Price:$210.20+ (originally $299.99+; available in four colors)
45
Amazon
An EvenFlo all-terrain stroller wagon for up to 46% off
Promising review: "This was purchased on a whim after visiting the zoo one day and seeing all the fun wagons. We knew we were going to need one for when our kids outgrew the stroller, and after doing a lot of research and watching reviews, we settled on this one. It has been one of the best purchases we've made. The wheels are smooth, the sun shades work incredibly well, and with the mesh on the sides, we can keep the sun off our child's head and they can still see around them. The extra storage bag is a great addition. We purchased the second seat for our infant and it works amazing well. The major downside is the tiny little cup holder and food tray you get with it. It's not very sufficient compared to the tray you get without the seat. The wagon position is perfect for pulling up hill, and the stroller position is great for neighborhood walks. The only other issue I have, which isn't really an issue, is that the front wheels WILL shake and wobble a lot unless there's weight over the wheels. I ended up putting a 25 lb dumbbell in the front to keep that from happening and it works great. Overall, fantastic product. We are very happy with it!" —Andrew Shaum

Price:$216.31+ (originally $399.99; available in three colors)
