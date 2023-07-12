22 Amazon Best-Kept Secrets To Shop On The Final Day Of Prime

Amazon

Canon Selphy photo printer (30% off)

There’s a lot of good research out there about the best photo printers to buy, but this is the one I’ve had my eye on for a while. Many lifetimes ago, managing shopping editor Emily Ruane assisted a fashion-industry casting director, and during Fashion Week they'd sit through go-sees with hundreds of models. This is the photo printer they used to get near-instant images of all their faces. Ruane says the picture quality was sharp and the images printed quickly, which was really important. The printing method ensures that pictures come out totally dry and waterproof, and you can easily print from your phone or computer using Wi-Fi, AirPrint, USB connection, or just by sticking your camera’s memory card right into a port on the printer.