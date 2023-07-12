22 Amazon Best-Kept Secrets To Shop On The Final Day Of Prime

Shoppingamazon prime dayPrime Day 2023

A <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Graco-SlimFit-Convertible-Seat-Annabelle/dp/B01MTM3IVQ?tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=64ae7b89e4b0b641763aaea6%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Graco car seat" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="64ae7b89e4b0b641763aaea6" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Graco-SlimFit-Convertible-Seat-Annabelle/dp/B01MTM3IVQ?tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=64ae7b89e4b0b641763aaea6%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Graco car seat</a>, gorgeous <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Travel-Duffel-Bag-Women-Men/dp/B0C2PR93T1?tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=64ae7b89e4b0b641763aaea6%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="duffel travel bag" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="64ae7b89e4b0b641763aaea6" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Travel-Duffel-Bag-Women-Men/dp/B0C2PR93T1?tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=64ae7b89e4b0b641763aaea6%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">duffel travel bag</a> and <a href="https://www.amazon.com/NATUREWELL-Clinical-Advanced-Moisture-Firmness/dp/B09T82QQZY?tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=64ae7b89e4b0b641763aaea6%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Naturewell retinol moisture cream" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="64ae7b89e4b0b641763aaea6" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/NATUREWELL-Clinical-Advanced-Moisture-Firmness/dp/B09T82QQZY?tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=64ae7b89e4b0b641763aaea6%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">Naturewell retinol moisture cream</a>.
Just because we are in the final hours of Amazon Prime Day doesn’t mean that the deals are slowing down. Quite the contrary, hidden gems abound, including luxury beauty splurges, unexpectedly practical home products, must-have kitchen gadgets at serious markdowns and more. I’m on the lookout for items that might otherwise get overlooked but will come in just as handy as more obvious Prime Day purchases, like a Vitamix.

My favorite kinds of sale items are the unexpected ones you never see coming — a K-beauty skin care staple, a cult-fave tech item or something that will make my home life easier. Below, I’ve rounded up some of Amazon’s best-kept secrets, items that are off the beaten path but worth every penny. Round out your shopping cart with a few of these goodies while you still can!

GHD 1.25-inch curling iron (33% off)
Recommended by my brilliant hairstylist, Betsy Duggan, this GHD curling iron is a must for anyone who loves to put a soft wave in their hair. It’s the only one she uses, and according to her it’s the best one out there. Luckily for us all, it’s currently at the lowest price that Duggan said she's ever seen. It has a 1.25-inch barrel and an ergonomic handle that makes it easy to hang on to. It monitors the temperature to keep heat even and safe for your hair.
$136.99 at Amazon (originally $205)
Bose QuietComfort 45 noise-cancelling headphones (40% off)
These Bose QuietComfort Bluetooth noise-canceling headphones fit comfortably over your ears and come with a removable double-ended AUX cord so they can be wireless or wired. They also have that famous Bose sound quality and adjustable EQ so you can set various music levels to your exact specifications.

(Note that discounts vary by color; the headphones pictured are currently 40% off.)
$199 at Amazon (originally $329)
NatureWell Clinical Retinol Advanced moisture cream (16% off)
NatureWell uses advanced micro-encapsulated retinol to help improve skin tone, texture, firmness and elasticity. The pump dispenser conveniently delivers the right amount so you don't worry about wasting product, and helps to lengthen the cream's product life. It's the anti-aging secret weapon you never knew you always needed, and you can not only use it on your face but your hands and body, too.
$16.85 at Amazon (originally $19.99)
Canon Selphy photo printer (30% off)
There’s a lot of good research out there about the best photo printers to buy, but this is the one I’ve had my eye on for a while. Many lifetimes ago, managing shopping editor Emily Ruane assisted a fashion-industry casting director, and during Fashion Week they'd sit through go-sees with hundreds of models. This is the photo printer they used to get near-instant images of all their faces. Ruane says the picture quality was sharp and the images printed quickly, which was really important. The printing method ensures that pictures come out totally dry and waterproof, and you can easily print from your phone or computer using Wi-Fi, AirPrint, USB connection, or just by sticking your camera’s memory card right into a port on the printer.
$97.99 at Amazon (originally $139.99)
Imirror Bug Zapper racket (18% off)
Shaped like a compact tennis racket, this USB-rechargeable bug zapper very quickly takes care of all the flying insects in the backyard. And at the risk of sounding bloodthirsty, the swatter is also extremely fun to wave around, killing bugs. A built-in purple light even helps attracts mosquitoes and other insects to the swatter, where they are quickly dispatched by the electrified stainless steel and aluminum mesh with a very satisfying zapping noise. Best of all, bug bodies don’t get caught in the mesh, so there’s no gross buildup to deal with or clean.
$32.99 at Amazon (originally $39.99)
Cosrx snail mucin serum (42% off)
When I first started hearing about this product, I figured the “snail” designation was beauty-speak for something else, but… no, there’s actual snail slime in this stuff and it apparently works so freaking well. (Snail mucin has been used in cosmetics since the 1980s, when Chilean snail farmers observed that when their skin was in contact with snails, it was softer, and cuts seemed to heal faster.) I know so many people whose skin has been completely changed with the consistent use of this incredibly hydrating serum, which promises to address dryness and breakouts and just generally improve the look of your skin.
$14.50 at Amazon (originally $25)
Hilife portable steamer (23% off)
I’m surprised more people don’t have one of these in their arsenal. I’ve used a steamer since I worked at a clothing store in high school, and to this day I still feel like I’ve been let in on a secret when I easily smooth the wrinkles out of my clothes with just a few applications of the steam that blasts out of this thing.
$28.49 at Amazon (originally $36.99)
Graco SlimFit three-in-one car seat (30% off)
Invest in a car seat that will grow with your baby. This wildly popular Graco option can be used rear-facing, forward-facing and as a highback booster when your kid gets big enough. It has a slim silhouette, two rotating cup holders, a simple and safe harness and a headrest with 10 different positions. Most importantly, it's a tried-and-true parent-loved car seat that you can trust. It has 4.9 out of 5 stars and 39,316 five-star reviews on Amazon, so you can rest easy knowing your little one is safe.
$153.99 at Amazon (originally $219.99)
A phone stand with a built-in Bluetooth speaker (43% off)
Instead of falling asleep while scrolling through TikTok and dropping your phone on your face as you’re drifting off, try streaming your favorite comfort show with the help of this nifty device that feels designed for poor sleep hygiene in the best way possible. This adjustable stand has grippy feet so that it will stay put on any surface, and reviewers say the built-in Bluetooth speakers offer good-quality sound.
$20.55 at Amazon (originally $35.99)
Revision Skincare Intellishade Truphysical Tinted Moisturizer SPF 45 (15% off)
Despite being fairly under the radar, even within the skin care community, Revision Skincare’s sunscreen is a cult-favorite product for beauty aficionados. It protects the skin from harmful UV rays thanks to SPF 45, a high number you don’t always see in sun protection products that double as skin care. It also includes peptides that hydrate and strengthen the skin's natural moisture barrier, which not only helps to ease and prevent fine lines and wrinkles, but keeps skin more soft, supple and smooth. It has a universal sheer mineral tint that brightens and evens out skin tone, making it a great foundation replacement for anyone looking to simplify their morning routine. The matte finish doesn’t leave skin looking or feeling greasy and serves as a primer if you decide to add additional makeup. This luxurious SPF-infused tinted moisturizer is a great option for those who prefer mineral sunscreen over chemical sunscreen.
$71.40 at Amazon (originally $84)
Amazon Basics Uma pull-on pant (20% off)
These caught my eye because they’re very similar to a Theory pair that one of my fashion friends has been sporting all summer long. They’re made from a viscose-poly blend with that front-slit detail that’s so trendy right now, but also feel wearable. They’re also available in a fairly inclusive size range of XXS–5X.

(Note that discounts vary by color; the pictured white pair is currently 20% off.)
$43.92 at Amazon (originally $54.90)
A turntable with built-in Bluetooth speaker (15% off)
A standalone turntable that also functions as a Bluetooth speaker with decent reviews for way less than $40? I know the audiophiles out there are probably tearing their hair out at this suggestion, but as one reviewer put it, “it’s a decent pick for those starting the vinyl obsession, as well as those experienced that just want a cheap table for a spare room.” It plays records at three speeds (33, 45 and 78 RPM) and the option to plug into external speaker if you'd like to further customize your sonic experience.
$32.28 at Amazon (originally $37.99)
ProsourceFit acupressure mat and pillow set (19% off)
Second-generation licensed acupuncturist Eileen Li recently told HuffPost that this scary-looking acupressure mat and pillow set could have a “decent impact” on your body thanks to the circulation-boosting plastic spikes that adorn its surface. While it’s not a substitute for acupuncture, thousands of reviewers say this “hedgehog mat” has brought them pain relief. The set is covered with over 10,000 spikes, and the mat is available in both large (about 16 by 26 inches) and extra large (about 19 by 51 inches) sizes.
$24.36 at Amazon (originally $29.99)
iWalk portable phone charger (30% off)
So many people in the HuffPost offices have this portable phone charger, and it really is one of the nicest and slimmest ones I’ve seen. The sparkly colorway that’s on sale would make a fun gift, thanks to the lighthearted dose of razzle-dazzle. It’s compatible with a number of popular iPhone models (in addition to AirPods) and comes with a 4500mAh capacity battery.
$27.99 at Amazon (originally $39.99)
Embryolisse Lait-Crème Concentré face cream (54% off)
This multi-purpose French pharmacy staple has earned itself quite a reputation here at HuffPost. The Embryolisse Lait-Crème Concentré is an emollient moisturizer that's great for not just hydrating the skin, but for offering the perfect base for foundation and makeup. As it turns out, the timeless formula, which includes calming aloe vera, protective beeswax, nourishing soy proteins and skin-softening shea butter, has been a longtime secret weapon among makeup artists. Add it to your regimen and save today.
$23.20 at Amazon (originally $49.99)
Greenworks 3000 PSI TruBrushless electric pressure washer (34% off)
Unlike bulky gas-powered washers, this Greenworks power washer is more compact and doesn’t use oil or release emissions. Outputting 1.1 gallons per minute with 2,000 pounds of pressureper square inch, it packs a punch for a smaller machine and is ideal for small to medium projects and residential settings. It has a 35-foot power cord and a 20-foot high-pressure hose allowing you to clean even hard-to-reach places with ease. The washer comes with three nozzles, including one for high-pressure medium-angle spraying and one for soap application. While you can buy extra nozzles, many reviews say those included do their job.
$299.24 at Amazon (originally $449.99)
Palmer's Cocoa Butter Formula cream (36% off)
Palmer’s Cocoa Butter Formula cream, marketed as a dry skin savior, is a very effective barrier cream. Its unique formula is ultra-hydrating, soothing and softening thanks to vitamin E, shea butter and a decadent oil blend that heals and nourishes even the most parched skin.
$7.68 at Amazon (originally $11.99)
Etronik duffel bag (20% off)
This bag has multiple compartments, a crry-on-friendly size and a spacious interior — is the ultimate travel bag for less than half the price of the TikTok-famous Béis bag. It has a vented bottom compartment along with other signature features of the original, such as a trolley strap, an interior laptop pocket and three separate interior pockets for even more organizing potential.

(Note that discounts vary by size; the pictured size M is currently 20% off.)
$39.99 at Amazon (originally $49.99)
MSQ eyelash comb (44% off)
Chalk this up under "things you never knew you needed, but are about to become a daily staple." This lash-separating comb will help get rid of clumps and help to give you a clean, fluttery lash look. It is made with stainless steel that is easy to keep clean and helps to slip through lashes, and the comb attachment can be removed for easy storage and travel. You'll wonder how you ever lived so long without it.
$4.47 at Amazon (originally $7.99)
Levi's Wedgie straight jeans (47% off)
Perhaps one of Levi's most flattering cuts, these wedgie straight jeans look good on absolutely everyone. It's wild that they sell them on Amazon in the first place, and even more preposterous that they're so deeply discounted! Grab them while you can.

(Note that discounts vary by size, and the pictured size 25 is currently 47% off.)
$41.99 at Amazon (originally $79.50)
Airspun loose face powder (22% off)
This silky soft Airspun loose powder by Coty, a product that hails all the way back from 1935, is the only facial powder shopping editor Tessa Flores will ever use. It has a talc-free formula in five shades including translucent, and never feels cakey on the skin or settles into fine lines. Instead, it helps to smooth texture, absorb excess oil and set makeup — all without leaving an overly matte finish or a weird cast like other setting powders. It's also insanely affordable right now and lasts forever.
$6.99 at Amazon (originally $8.99)
Brooks Women's Adrenaline GTS 22 supportive running shoe (21% off)
Older women can't get enough of Brooks' comfortable, supportive running shoes, and I have a feeling their appeal is quickly spreading to the wider population. Reviewers note that this pair can be wonderful for people with plantar fasciitis, bunions, hammer toes and other foot ailments. And even if you don't have foot issues, the cushy insoles, streamlined silhouette and cute colorways will convert you.

(Note that discounts vary by size and color; the size 6 pictured here is currently 21% off.)
$109.95 at Amazon (originally $140)
