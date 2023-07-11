Level Up Your Kitchen With These Huge Prime Day Deals On Dream Cookware

ShoppingcookingsalesPrime Day 2023

A <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Zojirushi-NS-ZCC10-Uncooked-Premium-1-0-Liter/dp/B00007J5U7?tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=64a2cc8ae4b028e647324402%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="rice cooker" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="64a2cc8ae4b028e647324402" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Zojirushi-NS-ZCC10-Uncooked-Premium-1-0-Liter/dp/B00007J5U7?tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=64a2cc8ae4b028e647324402%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">rice cooker</a>, <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Vitamix-Blender-Professional-Grade-Container-Black/dp/B008H4SLV6?tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=64a2cc8ae4b028e647324402%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Vitamix blender" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="64a2cc8ae4b028e647324402" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Vitamix-Blender-Professional-Grade-Container-Black/dp/B008H4SLV6?tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=64a2cc8ae4b028e647324402%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">Vitamix blender</a> and <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Kitchenaid-Artisan-3-5-Qt-Tilt-Head-Beater/dp/B01HKAUJRG?tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=64a2cc8ae4b028e647324402%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="KitchenAid mini stand mixer" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="64a2cc8ae4b028e647324402" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Kitchenaid-Artisan-3-5-Qt-Tilt-Head-Beater/dp/B01HKAUJRG?tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=64a2cc8ae4b028e647324402%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">KitchenAid mini stand mixer</a>.
From tech gadgets to beauty products and beyond, the Amazon Prime Day deals just keep on coming. And while that is delightful news for shopping enthusiasts like myself, it can also be overwhelming to parse through the selections and find what we actually need. A big sales event is the perfect time to pick up kitchen and cooking items that would otherwise be a bit of a splurge, but it can be hard to know what deals are worth it.

Below, I’ve compiled a list of the very best items you need for cooking that are currently deeply discounted. It includes everything from iconic, cult-fave items like a KitchenAid mixer to the trendiest gadgets like an air fryer, a must-have blender and more. Stock up your kitchen and make cooking a breeze without breaking the bank, while you still can.

Don’t forget to sign up for Amazon Prime to take the most advantage of these deals. As a member, you’ll get benefits and deals on fast shipping, streaming TV and movies, grocery rewards, and so much more.

1
Amazon
KitchenAid Artisan Mini 3.5-quart tilt-head stand mixer
It doesn't get much more iconic than a KitchenAid mixer. Once you've got one of these beauties, they'll be cherished for generations to come. This mini version is ideal for anyone in a small space. It's a great investment and is just as high-quality and beloved as a full-size 5-quart mixer.
Shop sale at Amazon
2
Amazon
Vitamix 5200 professional-grade blender
If you've had your eye on a Vitamix, now's the time to jump on this self-cleaning, ice-crushing wonder. From smoothies to soups and beyond, it just doesn't get any better than this classic. It has an easily adjustable speed dial, is ideal for large batch cooking, and has a cooling fan, a thermal protection system and hardened stainless steel blades.
Shop sale at Amazon
3
Amazon
A cult-fave Fullstar vegetable chopper
Put the fun back in slicing, dicing and chopping your ingredients. This BPA-free chopping tool makes hovering over a cutting board a thing of the past thanks to its versatile collection of attachments, which include everything from a spiralizer to a dicer to a blade that promises not to squish ripe tomatoes.
Shop sale at Amazon
4
Amazon
Zojirushi NS-ZCC10 Neuro Fuzzy rice cooker
This splurge-worthy appliance is packed with tons of cool settings, including modes for white and brown rice, keeping warm, steaming and even one that lets you bake an actual cake in it. It’s also super easy to clean, as it has a clear-coated stainless steel exterior and removable parts. It comes in 5.5-cup (usually plenty big enough for a moderate-sized family) and 10-cup sizes.
Shop sale at Amazon
5
Amazon
Breville Smart Oven Air-Fryer Pro
This all-in-one air fryer oven has 10 cooking functions that range from toasting bread and bagels to baking, roasting and grilling. But the most impressive feature of this countertop oven is its smart heat technology. The system transfers heat across five quartz elements for precise and stable temperatures so that no matter what you’re cooking, it does so evenly. it's wildly popular and comes in super handy when you're cooking a lot of food throughout the holidays or if you don't have a big oven.
Shop sale at Amazon
6
Amazon
Cuisinart frozen yogurt, sorbet and ice cream maker
Who says you have to leave home for a great ice cream cone? This ice cream maker is a breeze to use and churns out some delicious desserts. it can make up to two quarts of ice cream or fro-yo and has a transparent lid with a big spout that keeps things mess-free.
Shop sale at Amazon
7
Amazon
Cuisinart food processor
If you've been trepidatious about using a food processor, let this popular Cuisinart option gently guide your way. It has a 14-cup processor that can make just about everything your heart desires, from soups to dips, sauces, hummus and beyond.
Shop sale at Amazon
8
Amazon
De'Longhi espresso machine
Make the perfect cup of espresso in the comfort of your home with this gorgeous machine from De'Longhi. It includes a milk jug and two espresso cups so you can fulfill your barista dreams every single morning. It's on sale on July 11 only.
Shop sale at Amazon
9
Amazon
Calphalon kitchen knife set with self-sharpening block
This 15-piece knife set includes a paring knife, utility knife, serrated utility knife, a Santoku knife, chef's knife, kitchen shears, eight steak knives and a sharpening knife block. The knives are made with forged, high-carbon steel with riveted handles that make them easy to hold on to and safe to use. They'd make a great wedding gift, but you will probably want to keep them for yourself.
Shop sale at Amazon
10
Amazon
Carote 10-piece cookware set
This beautiful cookware set is made with unique nonstick granite material that adds a ton of visual interest while allowing for even cooking thanks to the magnetic conductive stainless steel base. It includes two frying pans, a saucepan with a lid and steamer, a casserole pot and lid and a sauté pan with a lid and white silicone turner.
Shop sale at Amazon
11
Amazon
Mueller immersion blender
Make some blended soups, froth milk for your morning coffee and whisk up some eggs and butter with this powerful immersion blender from Mueller. All the attachments are dishwasher-safe, making cleanup as easy as possible. It's so simple to use and makes tasty, well-blended food in seconds.
Shop sale at Amazon
12
Amazon
Anova Culinary Nano sous vide
Been wanting to try out a sous vide for yourself? Now's your chance. This compact model perfectly circulates water at the ideal temperature so you can cook everything with ease. The app even comes with thousands of recipes for cooks of all skill levels, so you can get in on the game, even if you're a newbie in the kitchen.
Shop sale at Amazon
13
Amazon
Ninja DZ401 Foodi 10-quart 6-in-1 DualZone XL two-basket air fryer
If you have a big family or love to meal prep then you need this extra large air fryer. It has two independent baskets so you can cook two things in two different ways at the same time. You can use it to air fry, broil, roast, bake, reheat and dehydrate with ease.
Shop sale at Amazon
14
Amazon
Pyrex three-piece glass measuring cup set
These glass measuring cups are just what you need when cooking, baking and even mixing ingredients. The set includes 1-cup, 2-cup and 4-cup measuring cups with easy-grip handles and a spout to keep things tidy when pouring.
Shop sale at Amazon
15
Amazon
ThermoPro TempSpike wireless meat thermometer
Get a fast, clear reading with this wireless meat thermometer. It can monitor your cooking temperatures up to 500 feet away, so you can track your progress from the comfort of your couch thanks to a handy app. Not only does the thermometer measure the meat's internal temperature, but it also can simultaneously measure the cook space's ambient temperature. It's as convenient as it gets.
Shop sale at Amazon
16
Amazon
Instant Pot 10-in-1 pressure cooker
If you've been eyeing a pressure cooker, then you just might need to take a gander at this 8-quart beauty from Instant Pot. It is a versatile and multifunctional kitchen tool that works as a slow cooker, rice and grain cooker, steamer, sous vide, yogurt maker, sterilizer, warmer and sauté pot.
Shop sale at Amazon
17
Amazon
Toshiba microwave oven
Keep your countertops looking sleek and stylish with this black stainless steel microwave from Toshiba. It has a pre-programmed menu for foods like popcorn, pizzas and more, easy one-touch start, a power-saving eco mode and a child safety lock. Now's the perfect time for a microwave upgrade.
Shop sale at Amazon
18
Amazon
Cuisinart 10-Piece Classic cookware set
Made of gorgeous, durable and sleek stainless steel, this set has everything you need to get cooking. It includes a 1.5-quart saucepan and glass cover, a 2.5-quart saucepan with glass cover, a 3-quart sauté pan with glass cover and helper handle, a 6-quart stockpot with glass cover, an 8-inch skillet and a 10-inch skillet.
Shop sale at Amazon
