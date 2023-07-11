ShoppingBeautysalesPrime Day 2023

I Regret To Inform You These Luxury Beauty Prime Sales Are Worth A Splurge

Save big on can’t-miss items from fancy-pants beauty brands like NuFace, Elemis, Murad, Sunday Riley, Caudalie and so much more.
NuFace Trinity set, Murad dark spot corrector and Elemis cleansing balm.
If you’re a skin care fanatic, there’s a good chance your devotion can at times be a financial burden. The cost of beauty products, especially those of the luxury variety, adds up quickly, but for those of us dedicated to our complexions it’s worth every penny. And now we’re in luck, because Prime Day sales have landed, and they include Amazon’s wide array of luxury beauty brands and awe-inspiring products.

Below, we’ve rounded up can’t-miss items from luxury beauty brands like NuFace, Elemis, Murad, Sunday Riley, Caudalie and so many more. Take this opportunity to drench your skin and hair in high-quality, luxurious products that will help restore their health and vitality. These high-end brands may be a bit too expensive to regularly splurge on, but right now, the price is right. Treat yourself while you still can.

1
Amazon
NuFace Trinity Complete facial toning kit (30% off)
The NuFace Trinity device has gained near-cult status in recent years, with devotees swearing by its facial toning prowess. It’s an FDA-cleared microcurrent device that claims to gently stimulate the face and neck in an effort to tone, lift and contour facial muscles and reduce the look of fine lines and wrinkles.
$367.50 (originally $525) at Amazon
2
Amazon
Laneige lip sleeping mask (30% off)
This popular lip mask sells like wild anytime it's on sale, and with good reason. It creates a seal on your lips while you sleep, essentially slugging them and letting all those good, hydrating ingredients nourish your lips.
$16.80 ($24) at Amazon
3
Amazon
Murad Rapid Dark Spot Correcting serum (32% off)
This is about as powerful as it gets without a prescription. Murad's serum is made with resorcinol and tranexamic acid as well as glycolic acid that removes dead skin cells to reveal a brighter, smoother complexion. It's suitable for all skin types, and is an absolute game-changer for anyone trying to brighten their complexion and get rid of age spots.
$56.70 (originally $83) at Amazon
4
Amazon
Crépe Erase Advanced Body Repair Treatment cream (17% off)
Legions of beauty lovers swear by Crépe Erase products, and this full-body treatment cream is no different. It can help address visible signs of aging like crépey skin and hydrate dry, irritated patches and leave skin looking and feeling smooth, firm and soft. It's a great anti-aging tool to add to your arsenal, especially when it's at a more affordable price point.
$69.99 (originally $84) at Amazon
5
Amazon
Revision Skincare Intellishade TruPhysical tinted moisturizer SPF 45 (15% off)
Despite being fairly under the radar, even within the skin care community, Revision Skincare’s sunscreen is a cult-favorite product for beauty aficionados. It protects the skin from harmful UV rays thanks to SPF 45, a high number you don’t always see in sun protection products that double as skin care. It also includes peptides that hydrate and strengthen the skin's natural moisture barrier, which not only helps to ease and prevent fine lines and wrinkles, but keeps skin more soft, supple and smooth. It has a universal sheer mineral tint that brightens and evens out skin tone, making it a great foundation replacement for anyone looking to simplify their morning routine. The matte finish doesn’t leave skin looking or feeling greasy and serves as a primer if you decide to add additional makeup. This luxurious SPF-infused tinted moisturizer is a great option for those who prefer mineral sunscreen over chemical sunscreen.
$71.40 (originally $84) at Amazon
6
Amazon
Elemis Pro-Collagen cleansing balm (25% off)
This deliciously luxe cleansing balm melts away makeup, dirt, grime and other daily impurities, leaving skin more soft, smooth and plump. It's a multitasking cleansing treatment that is as nourishing as it is effective at removing makeup.
$51 (originally $68) at Amazon
7
Amazon
PCA Skin ExLinea Pro Peptide serum (20% off)
PCA Skin is also fairly under the radar compared to other luxury brands, but their entire active ingredient-rich lineup is a game-changer for all manner of skin issues (I am a big fan of their blemish control bar). This serum uses peptides, amino acids and more and can help to define, contour and firm aging skin. It's a powerful anti-wrinkle serum that can also be used as a spot treatment in places like crow's feet, the 11s and even around the mouth. Given my experience with the brand's other products, I'd trust any item in their lineup in a heartbeat.
$119.20 (originally $149.99) at Amazon
8
Amazon
Dermalogica Daily Milkfoliant face scrub powder (30% off)
Scrub the day away with this gentle exfoliant from Dermalogica. It's great for people who don't want to make too much fuss over their skin but need a bit more of a daily deep clean. This calming exfoliating powder polishes skin and is infused with hyaluronic acid along with other active ingredients to support the moisture barrier and keep pores nice and clean.
$45.50 (originally $65) at Amazon
9
Amazon
Sunday Riley Good Genes serum (30% off)
I’m particularly obsessed with the high content of lactic acid in Good Genes. It is a unique chemical exfoliant that encourages quick cell turnover in the surface layers of the skin, leaving the face smoother and helping clear up blemishes. Here it's paired with licorice and lemongrass, which help brighten up the look of dark spots, sun damage and other discoloration, plus prickly pear extract that helps soothe redness and calms sensitive skin.
$30.10 (originally $43) at Amazon
10
Amazon
Living Proof Perfect Hair Day dry shampoo (30% off)
As someone who doesn't want to spend an arm and a leg on utilitarian beauty products like dry shampoo, Prime Day is the perfect time to upgrade to a truly luxurious option. It doesn't get much better than Living Proof. This formula absorbs oil, sweat and smells without leaving your hair feeling powdery or heavy. It has a fresh lightness to it that is refreshing and won't make your head itch. After much trial and error, I strongly feel that it's as good as it gets!
$30.10 (originally $43) at Amazon
11
Amazon
Dr. Dennis Gross Alpha Beta Extra Strength Daily Peel (20% off)
These popular peel pads are great for anyone looking to get the results of a mini at-home facial. It's a fast-acting, two-step daily treatment that harnesses the power of antioxidants, vitamins AHAs and BHAs to lift away dead skin cells, oil and other impurities and can help improve tone and texture.
$73.60 (originally $92) at Amazon
12
Amazon
Tatcha The Rice Polish
Made with Japanese rice bran and silk protein, this facial polish is activated with water and turns into a creamy, foamy facial cleanser that exfoliates without stripping the skin of its natural moisture barrier. It's an ultra-luxurious offering from Tatcha's gorgeous lineup, and a staple in many beauty lovers' skin care regime.
Shop sale at Amazon
13
Amazon
Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud cream
The high concentration of hyaluronic acid in this moisturizer ensures that your skin stays hydrated, soft and silky while potentially helping reduce the look of fine lines or wrinkles. It's ideal for dry skin, but can leave any skin type more radiant and hydrated.
Shop sale at Amazon
14
Amazon
TheraFace Pro handheld facial massager
Therabody's TheraFace device uses the power of percussive therapy and much more to create an eight-in-one powerhouse beauty gadget. Gentle percussive massage relaxes the face, helping reduce jaw muscle discomfort. LED light therapy can help to minimize the look of fine lines, wrinkles and acne. A cold therapy ring can help decrease inflammation, while a hot ring claims to help ease pain and a cleansing ring gets a deeper clean for fresh-feeling skin. Use it in any number of different combinations to target skin issues or facial discomfort with ease.
Shop sale at Amazon
15
Amazon
Sulwhasoo First Care activating serum
This popular luxury Korean beauty brand has a full roster of must-have products, but there's something uniquely appealing about this nourishing anti-aging serum essence. Not only does it give skin a boost of supportive and nourishing hydration, but it can help to firm skin, leaving it smoother and more radiant. It's said to help increase the absorption of products applied over it, making it an ideal first step in your skin care routine.
Shop sale at Amazon
16
Amazon
St. Tropez Self Tan Express bronzing mousse
Tan safely with the ever-popular St. Tropez self-tanning mousse. It's lightweight, velvety and easy to apply, so even self-tanner newbies can feel confident in their application abilities. It's buildable, so you can decide how dark you want your tan to be. It works in about an hour, so you can hit the town with the best glow of your life.
Shop sale at Amazon
17
Amazon
Pureology Hydrate moisturizing shampoo
This highly-rated shampoo is wildly popular thanks to its deeply hydrating formula. It's ideal for thick, frizzy, coarse and color-treated hair that is thirsting for a bit of moisture. This nourishing shampoo will leave hair softer, more silky and more healthy-looking. And since it's usually on the pricey side, it's a great time to take advantage of Prime Day savings and snap it up while you can.
Shop sale at Amazon
18
Amazon
Lancôme Teint Idole Ultra Wear foundation
One of the tricky parts of finding a matte foundation that is both long-wearing and even waterproof is that they tend to feel really heavy on the skin, crease into wrinkles or have an overly powdery effect. This popular Lancôme foundation, however, gives you all the benefits of a buildable matte finish while also being surprisingly lightweight and breathable. It gives the complexion a velvety-smooth, airbrushed finish that looks natural and radiant, and, best of all, comes in a very wide range of shades.
Shop sale at Amazon
19
Amazon
Braun IPL hair remover
Braun's IPL device makes it easy to quickly reduce body hair from the comfort of your home in just a matter of weeks. Like other laser hair removal, it works by targeting pigment in the hair follicle to break the cycle of regrowth. After just a few treatment sessions, it keeps the root from producing new hair and, over time, keeps hair from ever reaching the surface. This model uses advanced technology to safely adapt the light to most skin tones and can be used just about anywhere on the body. Best of all, you never need to replace or refill parts, as it is made to last up to 22 years. If you're someone who goes to the waxing or laser salon regularly, there's a good chance you'll find this to be well worth the financial and time investment. (Check the hair and skin color chart to be sure it will work for you.)
Shop sale at Amazon
20
Amazon
Olaplex No. 4 Bond Maintenance shampoo
You don't have to be a bottle blonde to reap the benefits of this ultra-hydrating, healing shampoo. It can leave even the most damaged, dry hair feeling soft, shiny and healthy, with visible results over time.
Shop sale at Amazon
21
Amazon
Perricone MD Cold Plasma Plus+ The Intensive Hydrating Complex (40% off)
Drench your skin in this utterly luxurious, multitasking moisturizer from Perricone MD. It can help to smooth, firm and even out skin tone leaving you hydrated, supple, bright and fresh.
Shop sale at Amazon
