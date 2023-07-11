I Regret To Inform You These Luxury Beauty Prime Sales Are Worth A Splurge

Amazon

Braun IPL hair remover

Braun's IPL device makes it easy to quickly reduce body hair from the comfort of your home in just a matter of weeks. Like other laser hair removal, it works by targeting pigment in the hair follicle to break the cycle of regrowth. After just a few treatment sessions, it keeps the root from producing new hair and, over time, keeps hair from ever reaching the surface. This model uses advanced technology to safely adapt the light to most skin tones and can be used just about anywhere on the body. Best of all, you never need to replace or refill parts, as it is made to last up to 22 years. If you're someone who goes to the waxing or laser salon regularly, there's a good chance you'll find this to be well worth the financial and time investment. (Check the hair and skin color chart to be sure it will work for you.)