The TikTok-Famous Cosrx Snail Serum Is On Sale This Prime Day, And Your Skin Will Thank You For It

Don't move like a snail, hurry up and grab this stuff before it's gone.
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. FYI — deals move quickly on Prime Day. We’ll do our best to keep this post and imagery as up-to-date as possible, but we can’t catch everything immediately. Check back throughout the day to see our latest updates as the deals change!

Note: To get these deals you have to be a Prime member, so if you aren’t already, sign up for a free 30 day trial here.

amazon.com
COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence (42% off)
If you've been looking for ways to upgrade your skin care routine, then we've got just the thing! COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence is a hydrating face serum that works on all skin types to help improve acne scars, dark spots, and fine lines — and it's 42% off for Prime Day!
$14.50 (originally $25) at Amazon
amazon.com
We thought SpongeBob kept Gary around for the company, but now I’m convinced he did it to keep his skin poppin’! This snail concoction has helped reviewers improve hyperpigmentation, reduce dryness, dullness, inflammation, and more.
Plus, it's free of parabens, sulfates, phthalates, and it is not tested on animals.
amazon.com
It's also lightweight and fast-absorbing. I mean, just look at these results after three weeks of use!
amazon.com
Plus, the snail mucin is harvested in an ethically and environmentally friendly way! So, you can get GLOWING skin without an once of guilt.
Amazon
Reviewers are obsessed! With more than 37,000 reviews, this unique skincare find boasts a 4.6-star rating.

Here's why some of the reviewers love it:

"I caved to the TikTok hype and now I am obsessed, lol! I have extremely sensitive skin but this was the first product that I didn’t have to go through a 'getting used to' phase." —Shelby

"I kept seeing videos and articles about this being amazing for any and all skin types/concerns. I was kinda grossed out at the idea of snail goo on my face. Lol. I’ve been using it for a month now and my skin is so soft. It has also helped diminish/heal the slight eczema on my neck, too! It is a little gooey, but absorbs like a dream without any sticky residue. There’s no fragrance or smell. It’s very lightweight. Can’t wait to see where I’m at in another month of use. I’m a licensed esthetician of 9 years and I love trying new products. Especially effective AND affordable products for clients who want amazing skin without breaking the bank. Remember y’all, it takes roughly 6 WEEKS before most skincare products begin to show benefits. I suggest taking photos to compare. You look at yourself everyday, so it’s hard to notice if anything’s changed. HIGHLY RECOMMEND!" —Courtney Bourgeois

"This stuff is AMAZING! I was super hesitant to buy it because I was weirded out by it... I’ve been using it for just under two weeks and I can’t believe how much my skin has improved. More even skin tone, less sun spots, overall just smoother skin. I have sensitive skin so when I start using a new product, I always breakout. Not with this. My skin has never looked so great, and after just two weeks. I’ve recommended this to so many people already. Just buy it already!" —Bonnie

$14.50 (originally $25) at Amazon
