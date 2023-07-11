The TikTok-Famous Cosrx Snail Serum Is On Sale This Prime Day, And Your Skin Will Thank You For It

Reviewers are obsessed! With more than 37,000 reviews, this unique skincare find boasts a 4.6-star rating.

Here's why some of the reviewers love it:

"I caved to the TikTok hype and now I am obsessed, lol! I have extremely sensitive skin but this was the first product that I didn’t have to go through a 'getting used to' phase." —Shelby

"I kept seeing videos and articles about this being amazing for any and all skin types/concerns. I was kinda grossed out at the idea of snail goo on my face. Lol. I’ve been using it for a month now and my skin is so soft. It has also helped diminish/heal the slight eczema on my neck, too! It is a little gooey, but absorbs like a dream without any sticky residue. There’s no fragrance or smell. It’s very lightweight. Can’t wait to see where I’m at in another month of use. I’m a licensed esthetician of 9 years and I love trying new products. Especially effective AND affordable products for clients who want amazing skin without breaking the bank. Remember y’all, it takes roughly 6 WEEKS before most skincare products begin to show benefits. I suggest taking photos to compare. You look at yourself everyday, so it’s hard to notice if anything’s changed. HIGHLY RECOMMEND!" —Courtney Bourgeois

"This stuff is AMAZING! I was super hesitant to buy it because I was weirded out by it... I’ve been using it for just under two weeks and I can’t believe how much my skin has improved. More even skin tone, less sun spots, overall just smoother skin. I have sensitive skin so when I start using a new product, I always breakout. Not with this. My skin has never looked so great, and after just two weeks. I’ve recommended this to so many people already. Just buy it already!" —Bonnie