Aaron Rodgers Will No Longer Appear On Pat McAfee’s Show This Season

Sports talk show host Pat McAfee announced on Wednesday that Aaron Rodgers won’t be back on his show for the rest of the season.
However, the move may not be permanent since McAfee said during Wednesday’s show that “‘Aaron Rodgers Tuesday’ Season 4 is done,” seemingly implying that the NFL quarterback and COVID conspiracy theorist could return next season.
“There will be a lot of people who are happy with that, myself included. The way it ended, it got real loud,” McAfee added.
The announcement came one day after Rodgers appeared on the show to offer a non-apology to Jimmy Kimmel for remarks some interpreted as him seemingly linking the comedian to Jeffrey Epstein and the released list of his associates.
“There’s a lot of people, including Jimmy Kimmel, who are really hoping that doesn’t come out,” Rodgers said on Tuesday’s show before adding, “I’ll tell you what, if that list comes out, I will definitely be popping some sort of bottle.”
Oh, and then the New York Jets player went on to also spread more misinformation about the COVID-19 vaccines.
Rodgers’ appearances on McAfee’s show raised the talk show host’s profile enough that he got an $85 million licensing deal with ESPN. However, McAfee admitted on Wednesday he is happy he no longer has to deal with the controversy that the QB brought along with him.
“Aaron Rodgers is a Hall of Famer, he is a four-time MVP, he is a massive part of the NFL story whenever you go back and tell it,” McAfee said. “We are very lucky to get a chance to chat with him and learn from him. Some of his thoughts and opinions, though, do piss off a lot of people.”
As a result, McAfee said he is “pumped that that is no longer going to be every single Wednesday of my life.”
McAfee may be glad he is done with the Rodgers’ weekly guest spots, but he didn’t say they were permanent. Since Rodgers only appeared on the show during football season, it’s possible he could return.
