Patrick Mahomes: Taylor Swift Is 'Part Of Chiefs Kingdom Now'

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes opened up Friday about what it’s been like having a front-row seat to the highly publicized relationship between his teammate Travis Kelce and music superstar Taylor Swift.
In an interview on CBS Mornings, the two-time Super Bowl MVP admitted that when Kelce and Swift’s romance first became public in September, “there was a couple of jokes here and there,” but most of the team gave tight end Kelce his space to explore the new relationship.
Things are different now, Mahomes said.
“She’s just part of Chiefs kingdom now. She’s part of the team,” he said, adding that Swift’s success in the music industry is personally inspiring to him.
“It’s been cool to kind of interact with her, because she’s top-tier at her profession, and see how she drives,” he said.
“And it’s cool that she’s embraced Brittany, and they’ve built a friendship as well,” he said, referring to his wife, Brittany Mahomes.
Kelce spilled details about his relationship with Swift in a cover story for The Wall Street Journal Magazine last month, calling her “hilarious” and a “genius.”
“I’ve never been a man of words. Being around her, seeing how smart Taylor is, has been f—ing mind-blowing. I’m learning every day,” he said.
Swift is set to relaunch her Eras Tour in Japan next February, before embarking on more dates in Australia, Singapore, Canada, France, the United Kingdom and several other countries across Europe. Her U.S. tour will pick back up next fall.
The Chiefs’ next game is Christmas Day against the Las Vegas Raiders.