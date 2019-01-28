House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) has officially invited President Donald Trump to give the State of the Union address on Feb. 5.

Pelosi released a letter to Trump in which she formally invited him to deliver the speech “before a Joint Session of Congress” in the House chamber, her deputy chief of staff Drew Hammill tweeted Monday. The invitation came after Trump signed a bill Friday to get the government back up and running after the longest shutdown in U.S. history.

NEWS: Speaker Pelosi has invited President Trump to give #SOTU address on February 5, 2019 in the House Chamber. pic.twitter.com/5C4m0b4gAc — Drew Hammill (@Drew_Hammill) January 28, 2019

“When I wrote to you on January 23rd, I stated that we should work together to find a mutually agreeable date when the government has reopened to schedule this year’s State of the Union address,” the letter read. “In our conversation today, we agreed on February 5th.”

Trump later accepted the invite in a letter to Pelosi.

“It is my great honor to accept,” he wrote. “We have a great story to tell and yet, great goals to achieve!”

Trump’s speech was originally expected to be scheduled for Tuesday, but it was axed because of the shutdown. Earlier this month, Pelosi revoked the president’s invitation to deliver the State of the Union in the House because of the shutdown’s impact on security details.

Trump responded by dismissing the House speaker’s concerns and attempting to go forward with the address at the Capitol as planned. But Pelosi said she would not authorize the president to deliver the address before Congress until the government was reopened. Trump recognized the cancellation.

SOTU on Tuesday? Pelosi doesn't seem to think so: pic.twitter.com/ERpaCFrPM0 — Evan McMurry (@evanmcmurry) January 25, 2019

The speaker and the president have faced off over his demands for $5.7 billion to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border. Pelosi has teamed up with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) to vehemently oppose funding for a wall.

This story has been updated with Trump’s reply.